Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2025 15:02 Uhr
82 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

IRA Capital Acquires Phoenix Freestanding Emergency Department Portfolio in a Sale-Leaseback with CommonSpirit Health

IRVINE, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Southern California private equity firm IRA Capital ("IRA") is pleased to announce the real estate acquisition of seven freestanding emergency departments ("FSEDs") locatedin Arizona (the "Portfolio"). The Portfolio totals more than 53,000 square feet and is fully leased to Dignity Health, an affiliate of CommonSpirit Health, one of the nation's largest health systems. Structured as a long-term sale-leaseback, the transaction secures Dignity's continued presence at the properties, which play a vital role in supporting its eight hospitals and more than 1,250 beds throughout the Phoenix metropolitan area.

Formed in 2019 by the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives, CommonSpirit is one of the top-performing health systems in the country, employing 175,000 professionals across 24 states, 40 hospitals, and more than 2,200 care sites. The FSEDs act as entry points into CommonSpirit's expansive continuum of care, funneling patients to nearby hospital campuses.

According to IRA Capital's Vice President of Investments, Griffin Torres, "IRA remains highly confident in the FSED model, especially when supported by strong health system partners like CommonSpirit. Having previously developed three FSEDs for Dignity Health in 2016, we are pleased to collaborate with them once again on these exceptional assets." Jay Gangwal, Co-Founder and Managing Partner at IRA Capital, added, "These facilities are a valuable addition to our medical outpatient portfolio and reflect our ongoing commitment to supporting premier health systems like CommonSpirit. As a long-term real estate capital partner, we pride ourselves on being a consistent and solutions-oriented landlord that health systems can rely on as they expand their outpatient footprint."

IRA Capital was drawn to this portfolio for its health system alignment, mission-critical use, and strategic positioning across the fast-growing Phoenix MSA - one of the nation's most dynamic healthcare submarkets. The facilities' established operating history and their essential role within the healthcare delivery ecosystem highlight the long-term value of these assets. This acquisition reinforces IRA Capital's commitment to investing in essential healthcare infrastructure anchored by top-tier health systems.

About IRA Capital

Founded in 2010, IRA Capital is a Southern California-based private equity firm specializing in real estate investments. IRA primarily invests in commercial real estate assets throughout the United States, with an overweight concentration within the medical and healthcare sectors. To date, the firm has acquired over 11.5 million square feet of property across 28 states, with a total capitalization exceeding $3.9 billion. IRA partners with pension funds, institutions, and family offices to invest in high-quality assets. To learn more, visit www.iracapital.com.

For more information, please contact:

IRA Capital Investor Relations

investorrelations@iracapital.com

SOURCE: IRA Capital



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/ira-capital-acquires-phoenix-freestanding-emergency-department-portfolio-in-a-sale-leas-1065181

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.