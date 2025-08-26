Vensure Employer Solutions Heads to D.C. to Fight for Clients Owed ERTC Funds

Supported by NAPEO, Vensure Will Advocate for Swift Resolution of Delayed Tax Credits

CHANDLER, AZ / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Vensure Employer Solutions (Vensure), a leading provider of HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing, will send a delegation to Capitol Hill on September 3, 2025, to advocate for small- and medium-sized businesses still waiting for their Employee Retention Tax Credit (ERTC) funds. Supported by the National Association of Professional Employer Organizations (NAPEO), Vensure's leadership and division partners will meet with lawmakers, congressional staff, and key committee members to press for action on resolving the backlog and disbursing these funds.

ERTC funds are from a Covid-era relief program designed to help businesses keep workers on payroll. According to a May 2025 report by the National Taxpayer Advocate, there are still 597,000 ERTC claims waiting to be processed, including many that are tied to businesses who work with Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs). These promised funds can total millions of dollars that some businesses have been waiting on for years.

"Our clients are hardworking business owners who followed the rules, yet too many of them are still waiting for money that is rightfully theirs," said Pat Cleary, Chief Growth Officer, Vensure Employer Solutions. "The delays in the ERTC program are harming small businesses, employees, and local economies. We're going to Washington to make sure our clients' voices are heard."

Vensure's trip to Washington, D.C. will include meetings with members of the House Ways and Means Committee, the Senate Finance Committee, and state delegations. The goal is to simply urge the Internal Revenue Service and Congress to prioritize processing outstanding claims and release funds to eligible businesses without further delay.

"Our government has failed to deliver on promises made to American small business owners, and by delaying the processing of earned tax credits has created unnecessary hardship for families, communities and economic engines all across the country," said Casey Clark, President and CEO, NAPEO. "We continue to urge the IRS to expedite processing of owed tax credits, and for Congress to pass liability reforms to prevent these hardships in the future."

The Employee Retention Tax Credit, created during the COVID-19 pandemic to help businesses keep employees on payroll, has faced significant delays in processing due to heightened review measures at the IRS. For many small businesses, these refunds represent vital operating capital.

Vensure's advocacy mission underscores the company's commitment to the success of its clients and other small- and mid-sized businesses that are critical to our economy and the towns in which they operate.

About Vensure Employer Solutions

Vensure Employer Solutions is the largest privately held organization in the HR technology and service sector, providing a comprehensive portfolio of solutions, including HR/HCM technology, managed services, and global business process outsourcing (BPO). The company and its service providers collectively serve over 141,000 businesses and process over $159B in annual payroll. As a "One Employer Solution" headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Vensure helps thousands of businesses streamline and grow their operations with custom strategies that benefit both employers and employees. Find out more by visiting vensure.com.

Media Contact

Sonya Trezevant

Chief Marketing Officer

sonya.trezevant@vensure.com

Owen Serey

Mower, on behalf of Vensure

oserey@mower.com

SOURCE: Vensure Employer Solutions

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/vensure-employer-solutions-heads-to-d.c.-to-fight-for-clients-ow-1065228