Clear Capital and CAPE Analytics Collaborate to Digitize Home Equity Inspections

RENO, NV / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Clear Capital , the national real estate analytics, data solutions, and valuation technology company, today announced a strategic relationship with CAPE Analytics , a Moody's company, to offer an Automated Property Condition Report (aPCR) , a fully automated method for assessing property condition, and an inspection cascade, which provides home equity lenders with seamless access to the fastest possible inspection product that meets investor requirements.

By leveraging CAPE Analytics' high-resolution geospatial imagery and machine-learning analysis, the aPCR provides lenders with a reliable, scalable alternative to traditional inspections and supports smarter underwriting and faster decisions at the point of sale. The aPCR solution covers 98% of U.S. residential properties.

Once an aPCR is ordered, Clear Capital's inspection cascade provides 100% inspection coverage on home equity loans. The inspection cascade starts with an aPCR "hit," and if an aPCR is not available, the cascade shifts to a Property Condition Inspection . This is all offered under a single blended price to avoid redisclosures to the borrower and eliminate the uncertainty of borrower-led inspections. The inspection cascade provides a seamless path to property condition validation.

"This collaboration with CAPE Analytics is about enabling lenders to close home equity loans in days rather than weeks," said Dan McAlister, Vice President of Product at Clear Capital. "In addition, Clear Capital is plugged into the lending technology ecosystem, which allows us to increase accessibility to aPCRs without lenders needing to integrate with additional systems."

CAPE Analytics products are already being adopted across home equity lending. Home equity lenders compete on speed to close, striving for same-day approval. The aPCR helps to achieve a faster rate of closing, showcasing the long-term opportunity for AI-driven inspections in this space.

"CAPE Analytics selected Clear Capital for its deep relationships with the lending industry and its ability to deliver comprehensive property condition solutions nationwide," said Sean Begley, Director of Business Development at CAPE Analytics. "By integrating Clear Capital's inspection platform with CAPE's imagery-derived property intelligence, the collaboration offers an end-to-end solution that lenders, secondary market investors, and ratings agencies can leverage."

To further improve your home equity workflow, lenders can also pair the aPCR with ClearAVM , Clear Capital's automated valuation model, for a fully automated evaluation that meets Interagency Appraisal and Evaluation Guidelines (IAEG) and FIRREA guidelines. This innovative workflow for home equity can be paired with the inspection cascade to improve the customer experience, increase loan pull-through rates, and reduce loan production costs. ClearAVM is available through Clear Capital's Property Analytics API .

This launch reinforces Clear Capital's commitment to increasing certainty across property decisioning workflows, empowering clients to act with greater confidence and less friction. Lenders, investors, and proptech leaders can now align around a shared standard: AI-driven condition reports, integrated AVMs, and dynamic valuation waterfalls that streamline risk management from origination through capital markets.

