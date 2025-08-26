Charlie's Holdings, Inc.: Charlie's Holdings Secures $2.0 Million Credit Facility with Independent Board Member

Company-Friendly Facility Will Make Possible Increased SBX Inventory Purchases

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Charlie's Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB: CHUC ) ("Charlie's" or the "Company"), an industry leader in the premium vapor products space, today reported that the Company has signed a very favorable $2 million credit facility with Michael D. King, one of the independent members of Charlie's Board of Directors.

Early SBX sales in several regions across the Southeast have exceeded Company expectations. Non-nicotine SBX provides a great way for adults who use conventional vape products - or combustible cigarettes - to enjoy the taste and sensation of traditional flavored nicotine products in a distinctive new product that is legal across most of the United States. In a Company-sponsored focus group survey of adult consumers who vape, Charlie's non-nicotine SBX Disposables were preferred over Juul tobacco-flavored vapes 15:1.

In order to both facilitate increased SBX inventory purchases and to fuel the Company's growth in the mass market convenience store channel, Michael D. King, independent Board Member and current owner of more than 2.5% the Company, has agreed to loan Charlie's up to $2,000,000 (in three separate tranches) at an interest rate of 13% for a period of 12 months per tranche, with a balloon payment for interest and principal to be paid at the one-year anniversary of each tranche. Accordingly, with an initial $1 million loan, and two subsequent $500,000 tranches, this debt/credit facility gives the Company the discretion to borrow funds, as needed, as demand continues to grow for the SBX product line. This credit facility is not convertible to equity, does not include warrants, and is exceptionally "company friendly."

Further, if Company sales warrant, Mr. King has indicated his willingness to consider additional loans in coming months.

"We are fortunate to have the problem of requiring more funds to meet market demand for SBX… and we are absolutely determined to grow prudently," explained Henry Sicignano, Charlie's President. "Though most public companies in our position may have initiated a dilutive equity financing… taken on convertible debt… or borrowed at usurious rates offered by private lenders, COO Ryan Stump and I were determined to secure excellent financing terms for Charlie's. Indeed, we believe Mike King's credit facility is exceptionally beneficial to CHUC shareholders."

Michael D. King, independent Board Member and private investor commented, "CHUC has a compelling strategic plan, tangible competitive advantages, and a management team with more skin in the game than any other public company I know. I look forward to CHUC uplisting to a national securities exchange… hopefully at a much higher market cap. Henry and Ryan have my unwavering support."

