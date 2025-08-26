Qrvey Launches Embedded Analytics Evaluation Center to Help SaaS Leaders Make Informed Decisions Faster

The comprehensive resource hub helps organizations evaluate embedded analytics solutions based on the unique needs of SaaS: multi-tenant, fully embedded, white labeled, self-service analytics capabilities.

TYSONS CORNER, VA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Qrvey, the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics for SaaS companies, today announced the launch of its Embedded Analytics Evaluation Center, a first-of-its-kind online resource hub designed to help SaaS product and engineering leaders confidently evaluate and select the right embedded analytics solution for their business.

Selecting an embedded analytics platform is one of the most complex, high-impact technology choices for SaaS companies. The market is crowded, competitive, and noisy. For multi-tenant SaaS businesses in particular, it can be difficult to identify which solutions are truly built to meet the unique challenges of embedding analytics for end users at scale.

Qrvey's new Evaluation Center eliminates the guesswork by equipping SaaS leaders with actionable, expert-driven resources rooted in decades of embedded analytics experience and extensive market research. These tools are designed to save time, streamline evaluation, and help teams make informed, strategic choices.

Key resources in the Evaluation Center include:

Embedded Analytics Evaluation Guide - A comprehensive framework for assessing analytics vendors across four mission-critical areas: self-service experience, data management, deployment, and embedding capabilities.

Interactive Vendor Scorecard - A ready-to-use tool built on real-world research, helping SaaS teams measure vendor capabilities against the requirements that matter most.

Customizable Vendor Scorecard Template - A collaborative Google Sheet that enables evaluation teams to centralize requirements and vendor comparisons.

Deep-Dive Articles - Expert analysis of the features and functionality that make an embedded analytics platform scalable, performant, and future-ready for SaaS.

12 Questions to Ask Embedded Analytics Vendors - A set of hard-hitting questions designed to cut through the noise and reveal whether a solution can truly meet your company's needs.

"SaaS companies can't afford to waste time on vendor noise. The embedded analytics market is crowded and complex, and product teams need clear, practical guidance," said Arman Eshraghi, CEO and Founder of Qrvey. "That's why we built the Evaluation Center - to simplify comparisons, reduce research time, and help SaaS businesses choose solutions that can cost-effectively scale and adapt along with AI."

The Qrvey Embedded Analytics Evaluation Center is available now at https://www.qrvey.com/evaluating-embedded-analytics/ .

About Qrvey

Qrvey is the leader in multi-tenant embedded analytics purpose-built for SaaS companies. Qrvey delivers powerful self-service analytics, automation, and AI-driven insights, all within a cloud-native architecture with agentic AI at its core. Qrvey empowers SaaS teams to deliver insight for their customers, agility for their product teams, and growth for their business. Learn more at qrvey.com.

