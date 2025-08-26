JCB North America Partners With National Hispanic Contractors Association to Empower Hispanic Construction Entrepreneurs

SAVANNAH, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / JCB North America (JCB), a leader in construction equipment innovation and manufacturing, today announced its partnership with the National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA), reinforcing its commitment to advancing Hispanic participation, leadership, and entrepreneurship in U.S. construction.

"The Hispanic contractor community plays a vital role in building America's infrastructure," said Marc André Dubois, Vice President Marketing of JCB North America. "Our collaboration with NAHICA reflects JCB's deep-rooted commitment to empowering diverse entrepreneurs by providing access to the innovative equipment, training, and flexible financing solutions. We're proud to support this hardworking community as they lift higher, reach further and dig deeper to shape the future of construction."

Through this sponsorship, JCB and NAHICA will work to expand access to business development resources, technical training, business financing alternatives and mentorship for Hispanic contractors nationwide.

NAHICA President Sergio Terreros added: "JCB's involvement is a powerful step forward for our members. Together, we're creating pathways for Hispanic-owned businesses to thrive, generate jobs, and strengthen the construction industry nationwide."

The partnership with NAHICA follows JCB's recent announcement regarding its plans to double the size of its facility being constructed in San Antonio, Texas, to one million square feet. This major expansion underscores JCB's long-term commitment to U.S. manufacturing and job creation, particularly in a region with a strong and growing Hispanic workforce.

About JCB North America

JCB is a family company founded on October 23, 1945, and is now one of the world's largest privately owned manufacturers of construction, agricultural and defense equipment, with 22 factories around the world. JCB North America currently employs more than 1,000 people and operates out of its headquarters in Savannah, Georgia. JCB recently began work on a new $500 million factory in San Antonio, Texas, the biggest investment in its history. JCB's North American division also has regional offices in San Antonio, Texas; Santa Monica, California; and Miami, Florida. JCB manufactures a range of more than 300 products for customers in 150 countries. JCB products include telescopic handlers, backhoe loaders, tracked and wheeled excavators, wheel loaders, compact excavators, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders, aerial work platforms, rough terrain forklifts, and Fastrac tractors. For more information, visit www.jcb.com

About the National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA)

Founded in 2008, the National Hispanic Contractors Association (NAHICA) is a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing the growth, professional development, and leadership of Hispanic contractors within the construction industry. NAHICA provides advocacy, certification support, networking, and educational opportunities to Hispanic-owned businesses across the United States.

