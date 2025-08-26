Eagle Energy Partners, Inc. Announces Corporate Updates

Series of Recent and New Initiatives Bolster Corporate Presence, Sets the Table for Growth

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Eagle Energy Partners ("EEP" or the "Company"), a private U.S. energy company focused on acquiring and developing undervalued assets in proven, well-established basins, today announced the successful achievement of several strategic milestones, initiated at the start of the third quarter of 2025. In addition, the Company unveiled a new growth initiative that will serve as the cornerstone of its forward strategy. It brings together existing shareholders and new investors under a unified platform designed to align capital with high-quality opportunities.

Corporate Website: www.eagleenergypartners.us

EEP announced the launch of its first official corporate website, marking a significant milestone in its mission to build greater visibility, expand its reach, and better serve its growing investor base. Designed with a clean, modern, and mobile-responsive interface, the new website provides visitors with an accessible hub to learn about the Company's mission, services, leadership team, and future offerings, while also delivering company updates, news, and direct contact opportunities.

"This is an exciting step forward for Eagle Energy Partners," said Chris Jarvis, CEO & Chairman of the Board. "Our new website strengthens our digital presence, reflects who we are, and underscores our commitment to transparency, accessibility, and long-term growth."

Transfer Agent: Odyssey Onboards EEP

In mid-July, the Company engaged Odyssey Trust Company to serve as its official Transfer Agent, strengthening regulatory compliance and enhancing shareholder communications. Under this engagement, Odyssey will provide support with annual meetings, share issuances, future distributions or offerings, and audits, while also delivering online access for current shareholders to securely monitor their positions.

"The Company's relationship with Odyssey is vital for providing optimal shareholder transparency while instituting rigorous controls and processes that align with the Company's future capital markets initiatives," said Chris Jarvis. "We expect our shareholders to have full online access to their share positions by the end of the month, representing a major milestone for both the Company and its investors."

Advisory Board: Welcome

EEP previously announced the formation of an Advisory Board to support the Company in identifying new opportunities, strengthening its market position, and executing its long-term vision. That process is now complete, and EEP is pleased to introduce a well-rounded group of seasoned industry leaders and subject matter experts. This development reinforces the Company's commitment to sustainable growth, innovation, and long-term value creation. For more information regarding Advisory Board members, please visit the Company's website at www.eagleenergypartners.us.

Looking Ahead

With these initiatives in place, Eagle Energy Partners is well-positioned to execute on its growth strategy in the coming quarters. The Company intends to build on this foundation by pursuing accretive acquisitions in proven basins, optimizing its existing portfolio, and leveraging new capital to expand production and cash flow. In addition, EEP will continue to strengthen shareholder engagement through its digital platforms and investor relations initiatives, ensuring transparent communication and alignment with stakeholders. Management believes these efforts will drive sustainable growth, enhance long-term value creation, and further establish EEP as a trusted participant in the U.S. energy sector.

About Eagle Energy Partners

Eagle Energy Partners (EEP) is a private U.S.-based energy company pursuing a dual-pronged strategy: generating reliable cash flow from a diversified portfolio of non-operated oil and gas assets while advancing selective, high-upside operated opportunities. With core areas of operation in Texas and Montana, the Company focuses on disciplined capital stewardship, operational transparency, and identifying projects with asymmetric return potential. By blending stable, lower-risk income streams with opportunistic development projects, EEP is building a resilient and scalable platform positioned to create long-term value across commodity cycles. For more information, please visit the Company's website at (www.eagleenergypartners.us).

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the business and operations of Eagle Energy Partners ("EEP"), which is currently a privately held company. Forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, expectations regarding future operations, financial performance, strategic initiatives, asset development, and capital plans. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. EEP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of added information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

For Investor Inquiries Please Contact:

Frank Pogubila

Investor Relations

Partner, Integrous Communications

W: 951.946.5288

E: fpogubila@integcom.us

SOURCE: Eagle Energy Partners

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/eagle-energy-partners-inc.-announces-corporate-updates-1065292