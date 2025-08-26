Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Galloper Gold Corp. (CSE: BOOM) (OTC Pink: GGDCF) (the "Company" or "Galloper") is pleased to announce the appointment of Souren Sarkissov as a director of the Company.

Mr. Sarkissov is a well-known Toronto based entrepreneur and investor with more than 25 years of dedication to the growth and management of various privately held companies. His extensive business background reflects a strong commitment to building successful enterprises from ground up and guiding them to substantial growth.

Souren has played a pivotal role in launching several businesses, guiding them from inception to becoming multi-million-dollar enterprises. His leadership and vision have been key drivers to the success of various endeavors. He currently serves as Chairman of the Board of a privately held multi-national Oil and Gas company is the Chief Executive Officers of a Toronto based enterprise.

Mr. Sarkissov holds a master's degree in electrical engineering and is actively engaged in the mining and business communities in Toronto.

To make room for Mr. Sarkissov on the Galloper Board, Nader Elm has resigned as a director of the Company. Galloper thanks Mr. Elm for his contribution as a director of the Company.

Acknowledgment - Newfoundland & Labrador Junior Exploration Assistance Program

Galloper Gold acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance Program, Department of Natural Resources, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Galloper Gold Corp.

Galloper is focused on mineral exploration in the Central Newfoundland Gold Belt with its flagship Glover Island Property, 24 km southeast of Corner Brook, and its Mint Pond prospect in the Gander area. Galloper completed the first diamond drilling program at Glover Island since 2012 in 2024, completing six holes and is preparing for a robust drill program in Q4, 2025. Galloper Gold was recently awarded the Exempt Mineral Land by the government of NL which hosts a known 43-101 resource with a minimum of 178,000 oz/Au.

For more information, please visit www.GalloperGold.com and the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Mr. Hratch Jabrayan

CEO and Director

Galloper Gold Corp.

