Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - E-Tech Resources Inc. (TSXV: REE) (FSE: K2I) ("E-Tech" or the "Company") announces the appointment of Patrick McGrath as Chief Financial Officer, effective August 26, 2025, following the retirement of Rob Randall.

"Rob concludes a career of more than 40 years, including the past four years as E-Tech's CFO," said Christopher Drysdale, CEO of E-Tech Resources. "During this time, he maintained strong financial controls, supported the Company through periods of change, and provided steady advice. On behalf of the Board, I want to thank Rob for his service to the Company. His professionalism and guidance have made a lasting contribution, and we wish him well in his retirement."

Mr. McGrath has over 25 years of experience in the junior resource sector. He was previously the Chief Executive Officer of Blue Moon Metals Inc. from April 2017 to November 2024, a company focused on advancing the Blue Moon deposit in the United States. He also served as the Chief Financial Officer and later Chief Executive Officer of Cub Energy Inc. (now Carcetti Capital Corp.) from 2011 to 2023, when it was a producing oil and gas company focused on eastern Europe. Mr. McGrath holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Memorial University and is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA) in Canada.

As the Company reported in its press release dated August 12, 2025, the terms of EPL 8748 have been amended to include nuclear fuels as a designated commodity. This amendment allows the Company to assess the broader potential of its licences across multiple commodities. While E-Tech continues to advance its REE project, the inclusion of nuclear fuels also provides scope to evaluate for other commodities and mineral prospects, that are recognized as important inputs for decarbonization and the green economy.

This development allows the Company to consider a parallel exploration approach as technical work progresses. Further updates on exploration activities and planned work will be provided in due course.

About E-Tech Resources Inc.

E-Tech is a rare earth exploration and development company focused on developing its Eureka Rare Earths Project in Namibia. The Eureka project is located approximately 250 km north-west of Namibia's capital city Windhoek and 140 km east of Namibia's main industrial port Walvis Bay. The project is situated next to the national B1 highway in the Erongo Region of Namibia.

The Eureka deposit lies in the Southern Central Zone of the Neoproterozoic Damara Belt within Exclusive Prospecting License ("EPL") number EPL 6762, which covers farms Eureka 99 and Sukses 90. E-Tech has also entered a definitive agreement to acquire an 85% interest in the permit EPL 8748 which lies adjacent to and surrounds the Company's EPL 6762.

Namibia is recognized as one of Africa's most politically stable jurisdictions, with an extremely well-established national infrastructure and a clear and transparent mining law.

Cautionary Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking information. This information is based on current expectations and assumptions (including assumptions relating to general economic and market conditions) that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking information. E-Tech does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking information in this release, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those reflected in the forward-looking information unless and until required by securities laws applicable to E-Tech. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties is contained in the filings made by E-Tech with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

