Jakson Engineers Ltd. will invest more than INR 80 billion ($912. 7 million) to build a 6 GW solar wafer-to-module plant in Madhya Pradesh, with modules expected by May 2026 and cells by September 2026. From pv magazine India Jakson Engineers, part of the energy and infrastructure conglomerate Jakson Group, will invest more than INR 80 billion to build a 6 GW integrated solar module, cell, and wafer manufacturing plant at Maksi Phase II in Madhya Pradesh. The project will be developed in two phases on a 110-acre site recently allocated to the company. Site work will begin within 15 days. In Phase ...

