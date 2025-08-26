Germany has logged 453 hours of negative day-ahead power prices this year, already above the total in 2024, while hours above €100 ($116. ,54)/MWh have also surpassed last year. From pv magazine Germany These figures are likely to draw the attention of operators of large battery storage systems. On the first day of this week, sunny and windy conditions combined with low grid load produced additional hours of negative exchange electricity prices, surpassing last year's record of 453 hours. As of Aug. 24, Germany had recorded 457 hours of negative day-ahead exchange prices. This trend was evident ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...