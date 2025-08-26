Strategic partnership enables 35M+ users to spend from multi-currency wallets as cross-border payments surge in the region's $47B market

Rappi, Latin America's leading super-app, has partnered with global wallet platform AstroPay to launch the region's first wallet-on-file integration, allowing users in Argentina, Brazil, and Peru to pay seamlessly across currencies-no cards required.

The launch comes as Latin America's cross-border payment market surges, growing 47% annually amid rising freelance work and global digital commerce. For users, it means frictionless, instant checkout using balances in USD, EUR, or local currencies-with real-time FX conversion and zero card-related delays.

"This is a direct bridge between two massive ecosystems," said Ella Viana, Business Development Director. "Our users gain instant access to Latin America's top super-app, and Rappi taps into a high-value audience earning globally and spending locally."

For Rappi, the move is as much strategic as operational. By embedding AstroPay, Rappi reduces processing costs, eliminates chargebacks, and boosts conversion by cutting out traditional card steps. The partnership also positions Rappi ahead of regional rivals still tied to legacy card rails.

Gerardo Vilchis, Global Commercial Director Rappi Ads, added, "The partnership with AstroPay aligns with our roadmap to exceed user expectations by delivering simpler purchasing experiences. We are not merely adding a payment method; we are building seamless, secure, and borderless experiences designed for the next generation of users."

The integration is now live in Argentina, Brazil, and Peru, with rollout to additional Rappi markets planned throughout 2025. Early users will receive cashback and in-app benefits when linking their AstroPay wallet.

As super-apps and wallets converge across Latin America, the partnership underscores how embedded payments are becoming the new standard in mobile-first economies.

About Rappi

Founded in 2015, Rappi is Latin America's first SuperApp, with over 100 million downloads and operations in 9 countries and more than 350 cities across the region. Rappi delivers a comprehensive platform that enables users to access an extensive range of goods and services. Beyond traditional deliveries, the app offers ultra-fast deliveries in under 10 minutes, integrated financial services, and exclusive features such as Cravings and Favors.

https://about.rappi.com

About AstroPay

AstroPay is a digital wallet and proprietary payment method used by millions of users and accepted by thousands of companies globally. With a multi-currency wallet and integrated card, AstroPay lets users send, receive, and spend money instantly-all within one app. Designed for speed, simplicity, and global usability. For more information, visit AstroPay's website.

https://www.astropay.com/

