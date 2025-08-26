Collaboration with Coalfire Aims to Fortify Data Security for Federal Agencies Amid Evolving Security Mandates

Cyera, the fastest-growing data security company in history, today announced it has begun the process to authorize its AI-native data security platform with the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High. As government agencies increasingly embrace AI to drive mission outcomes, Cyera's AI-powered platform provides the visibility, access governance, and response needed to safeguard sensitive data at scale.

FedRAMP is a U.S. government-wide program that provides a standardized approach to security assessment, authorization, and continuous monitoring for cloud products and services. By progressing through the FedRAMP process, Cyera demonstrates its dedication to delivering powerful, AI-driven data security solutions that support the government's evolving digital landscape.

"The use of AI across dozens of federal agencies has increased exponentially, having more than doubled their use of AI since 2023," said Lamont Orange, Chief Trust Officer at Cyera. "As AI adoption grows, securing the sensitive data that powers these systems is more critical than ever. Our pursuit of FedRAMP Authorization status reflects Cyera's commitment to helping federal organizations safeguard their data and meet the highest standards of security, compliance, and operational continuity."

To support the endeavor, Cyera has partnered with cybersecurity solutions pioneer Coalfire to leverage the agency's deep FedRAMP expertise and support the activities required to complete the process. Coalfire's 100% audit success rate across FedRAMP 3PAO assessments reinforces Cyera's confidence in navigating this critical milestone.

"With the growing adoption of AI across federal agencies, securing sensitive data at speed and scale is more important than ever," said Nathan Demuth, Vice President, Delivery at Coalfire. "Our collaboration with Cyera reflects a shared commitment to delivering trusted, compliant data security solutions that empower government organizations to embrace AI safely and securely."

To learn more about Cyera's FedRAMP journey, check out the blog post here.

About Cyera

Cyera is the fastest-growing data security company in the $24 billion data security market. Its AI-powered platform gives organizations a complete view of where their data lives, how it's used, and how to keep it safe, so they can reduce risk and unlock the full value of their data, wherever it is. Raising more than $1.3 billion in funding from top-tier investors including Accel, Coatue, Cyberstarts, Georgian, Lightspeed, and Sequoia, Cyera's unified data security platform helps businesses discover, secure, and leverage their most valuable asset data and eliminate blind spots, cut alert noise, and protect sensitive information across the cloud, SaaS, databases, AI ecosystems, and on-premise environments. Recent innovations like Cyera's Omni DLP extend this platform with adaptive, AI-native data loss protection, bringing real-time intelligence and contextual understanding to how data moves and is used across the enterprise.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250826068822/en/

Contacts:

Longjump for Cyera

cyera@longjump.agency