Award-winning in-vehicle voice assistant SoundHound Chat AI Automotive brings a smarter, more intuitive driving experience

SoundHound AI, Inc. (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, today announced that its advanced voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, SoundHound Chat AI Automotive, has been rolled out and is now live and in production in select Jeep vehicles across several European markets.

This integration gives Jeep drivers and passengers a new level of convenience and connectivity, seamlessly blending in-vehicle controls with the power of generative AI. SoundHound Chat AI Automotive expands beyond basic commands like navigation and making calls to power more dynamic and natural conversational experiences.

Leveraging generative AI to support highly intelligent, conversationally fluid responses, customers can now use their in-car voice agent for things like planning a trip, listening to a story, taking a quiz, or even getting tips from the vehicle manual. The system uses contextual clues, so you can ask follow-up questions without having to start over delivering a truly intelligent interaction, as if you were speaking to another human.

Users can ask detailed questions, seamlessly interacting with external knowledge sources and in-vehicle controls interchangeably, e.g.:

"My friend and I want to go to a museum this weekend. What are some good options in Vienna?"

"What are some attractions there?"

"Roll down the windows and navigate there."

"Find a coffee shop near the museum."

"SoundHound's collaboration with Stellantis is focused on redefining what drivers can expect from the in-vehicle experience," said Michael Zagorsek, COO of SoundHound AI. "By bringing our voice AI agents with integrated generative AI to Jeep, we're helping set a new standard for intuitive, connected, and safe driving, and transforming every journey into a smarter, more seamless experience.

This launch underscores a growing demand for advanced in-vehicle voice assistants. Earlier this year, SoundHound unveiled its in-car voice commerce agent, new, innovative technology that integrates commerce, loyalty, and navigation directly into a car's infotainment system. This creates a fully hands-free, frictionless experience that enables drivers to seamlessly connect with brands for voice-controlled purchasing on the go, with initial applications in food ordering. Recent research showcases that in-car voice commerce could unlock up to $35 billion annually for automakers.

To learn more about automotive solutions from SoundHound AI, visit: soundhound.com/voice-ai-solutions/automotive.

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI (Nasdaq: SOUN), a global leader in voice and conversational AI, delivers solutions that allow businesses to offer superior experiences to their customers. Built on proprietary technology, SoundHound's voice AI delivers best-in-class speed and accuracy in numerous languages to product creators and service providers across retail, financial services, healthcare, automotive, smart devices, and restaurants. The company's various groundbreaking AI-driven products include Smart Answering, Smart Ordering, Dynamic Drive-Thru, and the Amelia Platform, which powers AI Agents for enterprise. In addition, SoundHound Chat AI, a powerful voice assistant with integrated Generative AI, and Autonomics, a category-leading operations platform that automates IT processes, have enabled SoundHound to power millions of products and services, and process billions of interactions each year for world class businesses.

