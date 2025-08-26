Chicago Atlantic announced its role as sole arranger and administrative agent in the funding of a senior secured term loan for TrueRC Canada Inc. ("TrueRC"). Founded by Hugo Chamberland in 2014, TrueRC is at the forefront of drone antenna design and manufacturing.

"TrueRC's reputation has been built on delivering high-quality products for both hobbyists and commercial applications alike. From drone racing enthusiasts to professional UAV operators, their antennas have become the trusted standard for performance, durability, and reliability," said David Enright, Partner Head of Direct Lending at Chicago Atlantic. "The Company's commitment to innovation and quality has earned them a loyal global following, and we're proud to partner with TrueRC as they enter their next phase of growth."

TrueRC specializes in high-performance antennas and related devices for the drone and FPV (First Person View) markets and continues to set the standard for innovation and reliability in the industry. Operating out of its manufacturing facility in Rouyn-Noranda, Québec, TrueRC has built a strong global reputation for its precision-engineered products, including the widely recognized X-Air, OCP, and Singularity series. These antennas deliver exceptional signal clarity, extended range, and durability, all qualities that have earned TrueRC a loyal following among drone enthusiasts and UAV professionals around the world.

By combining technical expertise with a passion for innovation, TrueRC has revolutionized immersion flight antenna design, enabling unique projects and elevating performance across recreational and commercial applications alike, from competitive racing circuits to aerial cinematography. With the global drone market experiencing rapid growth driven by regulatory progress, new technologies, and expanding use cases across military, commercial, and recreational sectors, TrueRC is well positioned to continue advancing antenna solutions that meet the evolving demands of today's drone community.

"We are thrilled to have completed this investment in TrueRC and to support the next phase of the company's growth," said Hugo Chamberland, Founder of TrueRC. "The partnership with Chicago Atlantic provides the financial strength and flexibility needed to scale production, expand into new products, and deliver innovative solutions to our customers worldwide."

About Chicago Atlantic

Chicago Atlantic is a private markets alternative investment manager focused on industries and companies where demand for capital exceeds traditional supply. The firm's investment strategies include opportunistic private credit and equity with focuses on loans to esoteric industries, specialty asset-based loans, liquidity solutions and growth and technology finance. Chicago Atlantic has closed over $2.8 billion in credit facilities. Chicago Atlantic's team of over 95 professionals has offices in Chicago, Miami, New York and London. For more information on Chicago Atlantic's investment opportunities and financing products, visit chicagoatlantic.com.

