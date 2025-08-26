The partnership enables advertisers to connect with valuable audiences earlier in the supply chain to simplify campaign activation and expand scale with greater transparency and control

PrimeAudience, the global custom audience provider, today announces its partnership with Index Exchange Inc (Index), one of the world's largest independent supply-side platforms (SSPs), to deliver more efficient media buying through premium, privacy-conscious channels.

By launching a marketplace on Index Exchange, PrimeAudience will leverage sell-side decisioning closer to the point of impression to optimise supply and performance before the bid request is sent to the DSP. In doing so, advertisers unlock incremental scale against the audiences they value the most with greater control and transparency.

The partnership reflects a shared commitment by PrimeAudience and Index Exchange to performance, transparency, and innovation that prioritises privacy. By combining PrimeAudience's advanced behavioural targeting capabilities with Index Marketplaces, buyers are connected to audiences earlier in the supply chain. Together, the partnership simplifies activation, enhances targeting precision, expands scale, and delivers greater transparency while staying firmly rooted in performance and privacy.

Mateusz Ruminski, VP of Product at PrimeAudience, comments: "As a company redefining how advertisers connect with audiences through generative AI, launching a marketplace on Index Exchange is an exciting opportunity that will help ease the transition for advertisers and publishers alike. In fact, 84% of UK marketers tell us they are likely to adopt AI-driven predictive modelling as user identifiers become less available. This partnership ensures that both advertisers and publishers can confidently navigate this shift accessing premium inventory while maximising performance through AI-powered precision."

Jared Lansky, SVP, Platform Partnerships at Index Exchange, adds: "We are proud to support partners such as PrimeAudience in delivering high-performing, privacy-conscious campaigns, while expanding the addressability and value of premium supply for buyers. As PrimeAudience looks to extend access to its proprietary audiences, Index Marketplaces offers the ideal foundation to curate and activate these audiences at scale."

About PrimeAudience

PrimeAudience is a global custom audience provider, transforming how businesses engage with new customers. By leveraging proprietary generative AI technology and advanced data analytics, PrimeAudience enables marketers to access high-quality audiences at scale, driving enhanced user engagement and superior performance. With a focus on innovation, PrimeAudience allows you to achieve your goals whether you're looking for audiences with or without user identifiers.

About Index Exchange

Index Exchange is a global advertising supply-side platform enabling media owners to maximize the value of their content on any screen. We're a proud industry pioneer with over 20 years of experience connecting leading experience makers with the world's largest brands to ensure a quality experience for consumers. To learn more, visit: www.indexexchange.com or @indexexchange.

