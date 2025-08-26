Exterro, Inc.: Exterro Changes the Rules of the AI Game with Introduction of Exterro Intelligence for Legal Review and Investigations

New agentic AI approach redefines what speed means in legal tech-processing over 40,000 documents per hour, several times faster than legacy systems

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Exterro, the leader in unified data risk management, today unveiled its latest innovation of Exterro Intelligence, Exterro Assist for Data, that is purposely designed to deliver more secure, reliable, actionable and accurate results. While artificial intelligence (AI) has been embedded in the Exterro data risk management platform for more than a decade through technologies such as Smart Labeling, Contextual Insights, and image and video recognition, this latest advancement changes the game by leveraging domain-specific AI agents.

The innovative methodology is an intelligent system specifically designed for legal, privacy, security, and governance teams to act with purpose and context. This next generation of Exterro Intelligence is available today and is embedded in the new Exterro Assist for Data capability. Over time, the agentic approach to Exterro Intelligence will be applied across the Exterro data risk management platform including its legal hold, digital forensics and incident response, and data privacy and governance products.

"With the launch of the next generation of Exterro Intelligence, Exterro isn't just keeping pace with AI innovation, they're solving problems for their customers. This is one of the more advanced, agentic AI applications I've seen for managing data risks. The agentic approach in Exterro Assist for Data reduces security concerns while delivering faster, more accurate, and auditable results," said Ryan O'Leary, Research Director, Privacy and Legal Technology, IDC.

Exterro Agentic AI Delivers Powerful Results

Exterro Intelligence is delivered throughout its solutions and unlocks tremendous value for customers. Exterro takes this value to the next level with the agentic approach by eliminating some of the top concerns customers face when evaluating solutions that leverage AI for the data review process. Exterro's transformative approach to delivering Exterro Intelligence via its Exterro Assist for Data specifically powers:

Significant Cost Savings With Exterro Intelligence, customers receive unlimited Q&A included as well as their first matter with topic classification included (up to 250GB). This saves customers tens or even hundreds of thousands of dollars compared to vendors who charge by the document or pass through charges from third parties.

Unparalleled Speed & Efficiency Actionable intelligence is achieved faster than manual approaches to data review. Exterro Intelligence can process and classify 40,000 documents per hour, outperforming legacy applications by several times. Exterro Assist for Data can pre-process 100,000 documents per hour for queries. Domain-specific Exterro expert agents can complete tasks that would take multiple hours in seconds, accelerating workflows up to 400x.

Unprecedented Security & Control By taking a "human in the loop" approach, Exterro allows customers to maintain control of their data and queries. Data is not transferred, stored, or processed by third-party LLM vendors. GDPR, SOC II, FedRAMP and HIPAA certifications ensure the platform meets the highest compliance standards.

Full Transparency & Trust All results include clear source references and explainability. Every insight is traceable, explainable, and immediately usable.



"Our mission is to disrupt the status quo for protecting organizations from digital risk," said Exterro Founder and CEO, Bobby Balachandran. "While the rest of the industry focuses on using third-party models such as OpenAI as a wrapper for their artificial intelligence, or talking about the concept of agentic AI, we are delivering actual solutions that lower risk, reduce cost and increase speed, security, and control. By owning and controlling every layer of our technology stack, we deliver greater stability, consistent results, and a transparent cost structure ensuring that advanced AI is accessible without hidden or unpredictable pricing. The future of AI is agentic AI and Exterro is leading the way."

Under the Hood of Exterro Intelligence in Exterro Assist for Data Review

In her influential 2025 AI report, Mary Meeker identifies agentic interfaces, enterprise copilots, and sovereign systems as defining the next wave of enterprise AI. Exterro Intelligence delivers on this vision, providing lightning-fast, auditable results that meet the rigorous demands of legal and compliance operations. With Exterro Intelligence, Exterro's development team of over 500 engineers have reimagined how teams can quickly achieve fast, verifiable outcomes that satisfy stringent legal and compliance requirements related to high stakes data challenges.

Exterro Intelligence deploys true agentic AI that enables professionals to utilize domain-specific, autonomous expert agents to help manage and execute legal, privacy, and security workflows with speed, precision, and traceability. It ensures that the data under review process remains in one secure environment throughout its lifecycle. Unlike competitor AI tools that leverage OpenAI, Exterro Assist for Data eliminates the need to transfer data between disconnected tools or rely solely on third-party LLMs. This framework reduces the risk of data exposure and compliance gaps, providing the control and accountability legal and privacy teams need to operate confidently in high-stakes, regulated environments.

Availability

Exterro Intelligence is available today across its data risk management platform. To learn more or request a demo of the Exterro Intelligence powering Exterro Assist for Data, visit www.exterro.com/exterro-intelligence .

