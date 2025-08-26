The German state of Bavaria has commissioned a €4. 2 million ($4. 9 million) photovoltaic system along a 35-meter stretch of airport access road near Munich. From pv magazine Germany Bavarian officials inaugurated a new photovoltaic system on State Road 2584 west of Munich Airport near the Hallbergmoos junction this week. Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder, Transport Minister Christian Bernreiter, and State Chancellery Minister Florian Herrmann attended the opening. The four-lane airport access road has been equipped with 35 meters of solar modules. Installed on the roof, the modules cover ...

