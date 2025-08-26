Beko Becomes Official Confidence Partner of Ajax

AMSTERDAM, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beko, from Europe's number one home appliances company, has announced a new strategic partnership with Ajax, becoming the club's Official Confidence Partner. Rooted in shared values of reliability, high performance and sustainability, the partnership marks a long-term collaboration between two globally respected brands united by one powerful idea: "confidence isn't just something you feel, it's something you build."

As Official Confidence Partner, Beko will support Ajax's mission to develop the next generation of football talent, both on and off the pitch, while reinforcing "A Beko state of mind," offering reliable and quality home appliances with advanced solutions that give consumers the confidence they've made the right choice. Beko's partnership with Ajax also reflects its deepening commitment to the Amsterdam and The Netherlands region, and to communities who share its belief in sustainable living.

"At Beko, we believe confidence grows from enduring quality, a deep commitment to sustainability, and purposeful design that stands the test of time," said Akin Garzanli, CMO, Beko. "These values guide both our technology and our partnerships. Ajax shares this same spirit: graceful in play, loyal in identity, and bold in vision. More than a club, Ajax entrusts young talent and shapes the next generation with belief and imagination. Together, we celebrate elegance with purpose, ambition rooted in legacy, and innovation that empowers the future. This partnership brings our shared values to life-connecting with millions through stories that inspire, carry responsibility, and endure."

Cas Biesta, CCO of Ajax, added, "We are delighted that an international player such as Beko has committed to Ajax for several years. Beko is a strong brand with a clear vision on innovation. We look forward to working with Beko to make a positive impact, both in the Netherlands and beyond."

Recognised across Europe and on the global stage, Beko has become synonymous with innovation, reliability, and everyday ease. Through thoughtfully designed products that prioritise efficiency and sustainability, Beko empowers households to live with greater assurance while making a tangible difference in people's lives.

The three-year partnership, officially launched on 26 August 2025 with a signing ceremony at the Johan Cruijff ArenA, will see Beko and Ajax working together to create inspiring content, activations, and community initiatives focused on building confidence, from the home to the football field. It will also be activated across both brands' digital channels, stadium presence, and grassroots programmes.

About Beko

Beko, from Europe's No.1 Home Appliances Company* is helping customers make confident choices with its highly reliable appliances that are rigorously tested for proven durability, ensuring they stand the test of time. The brand's essence is built on the motto of "Beko state of mind," which defines the absolute confidence that customers have in making the right choices. Beko is committed to protecting the planet by designing and manufacturing innovative, reliable, efficient and sustainable products.

*Source: Euromonitor International Limited; Consumer Appliances Passport 2025 edition, Major Appliances.

About Ajax

AFC Ajax football club was founded in Amsterdam on March 18, 1900. Ajax aims to entertain and inspire people worldwide with attacking and creative football. By 2025, Ajax is the most successful football club in the Netherlands, with international appeal and one of the world's most renowned youth academies. Ajax's trophy cabinet is filled with, among other things, 36 national titles, 20 KNVB Cups, 1 European Cup II, 1 UEFA Cup, 2 World Cups, and 4 Champions Leagues.

