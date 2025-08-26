Equity Insider: Fed Rate Cut Signals Could Ignite Next Gold Mining Rally

Equity InsiderNews Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --Equity InsiderNews Commentary -- Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's latest Jackson Hole comments about possible rate cuts have excited gold investors, with the metal staying strong above the key $3,300 level. As markets expect cuts in September following signs of employment weakness alongside persistent inflation, this creates a challenging 1970s-style economic backdrop that historically favors gold. Powell's focus on employment concerns while inflation remains sticky suggests the Fed may cut rates even without full price stability, a scenario that typically drives investors toward gold as protection against currency debasement. The combination of easier money policy and ongoing geopolitical tensions is creating ideal conditions for mining stocks surge that has already delivered over 50% gains this year while shares still look cheap. Companies making smart moves in this environment include Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF), Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF), NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE-American: NG) (TSX: NG), White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF), and Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF).

Despite delivering their eighth consecutive quarter of massive earnings growth, gold miners continue to trade at historically low valuations that Wall Street analysts struggle to justify. With major producers averaging unit profits exceeding $1,800 per ounce in Q2 2025, many companies are trading at single-digit to teens price-to-earnings ratios while generating unprecedented cash flows. The sector's transformation from cost-pressured operations to margin-rich enterprises reflects both operational improvements and gold's structural repricing above $3,000, creating what industry experts describe as a generational wealth-building opportunity for investors who recognize the fundamental shift.

Lake Victoria Gold (TSXV: LVG) (OTCQB: LVGLF) continues to build momentum toward production as Tanzania's National Environment Management Council approved the Updated Environmental and Social Management Plan for its fully permitted Imwelo Gold Project. This environmental clearance eliminates a significant development obstacle and validates the project's compliance with regulatory standards, allowing LVG to advance under its existing 10-year renewable mining license.

The regulatory milestone aligns with advancing preparations at Nyati Resources' processing facility, located on one of LVG's Tembo licences adjacent to Barrick's massive Bulyanhulu Mine. Site inspections show the facility approaching operational status, with commissioning expected within four to six weeks. The fully licensed 120 tonne-per-day carbon-in-pulp circuit is operational, while construction of a much larger 500+ tpd line nears completion. Total capacity will surpass 600 tpd, featuring dual regrind mills, extended leach circuits, and grid power with backup generation.

"Approval of the updated ESMP is a significant milestone for Imwelo, reinforcing that the project is environmentally sound and socially responsible," said Marc Cernovitch, President & CEO of Lake Victoria Gold. "Combined with the foundation provided by the 2021 Updated Pre-Feasibility Study, Imwelo represents a rare opportunity for near-term gold production in Tanzania with modest capital requirements, strong expansion potential, and the potential to generate cash flow that will support our broader growth strategy across the Lake Victoria Goldfield."

The environmental approval strengthens LVG's two-pronged development approach. At Imwelo, situated just 12 km from AngloGold Ashanti's Geita mine, the company targets first gold within 12 months of construction start. Area C stands out as the priority development zone with 3.7 g/t average gold grades, representing one of the highest-grade areas in the historical resource. A planed strategic 7,750m drill program combines 3,750m of grade control drilling for mine planning with 4,000m targeting mineralized extensions, following intercepts such as 6.8m at 14.6 g/t gold from 33m.

The Nyati processing capability creates immediate opportunities for LVG's Tembo Project, where 3,000m of planned drilling focuses on shallow, high-grade zones suitable for early toll milling. Historic results including 28.57 g/t over 3m from 54m and 17.23 g/t over 4m from 19m demonstrate potential for quick cash generation before full Imwelo development, establishing a phased production approach that reduces development risk.

"With updated environmental approvals now in place, our team is focused on the practical steps to bring Imwelo into production," said Seth Dickinson, Chief Operating Officer of Lake Victoria Gold. "The project benefits from a straightforward mine plan, proven metallurgy, and proximity to existing regional infrastructure. Our upcoming drilling and site works are designed to ensure a smooth transition from planning into construction and, ultimately, first gold within a short development timeline."

Additional upside comes through LVG's potential US$45 million in milestone payments from the 2021 asset sale to Barrick's Bulyanhulu operation. Financial support includes a gold prepay financing facility with Monetary Metals and partnership with Taifa Group, Tanzania's largest mining contractor, providing capital and operational expertise.

With environmental clearance complete, plant commissioning imminent, and drilling programs launching, LVG transitions from exploration potential toward production within one of Africa's premier mining districts.

Maple Gold Mines Ltd. (TSXV: MGM) (OTCQB: MGMLF) has secured strategic financing totaling approximately C$5 million with strong backing from prominent Quebec-based investor Michael Gentile and continued support from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited. The financing will support a planned 10,000-meter fall drill program at the company's flagship Douay and Joutel projects, targeting an updated mineral resource estimate for the first half of 2026.

"We are pleased to have the support of Michael Gentile and the continued support of Agnico Eagle," said Kiran Patankar, President and CEO of Maple Gold. "The Offering allows us to build on our recent exploration success at Douay, particularly the high-grade extensions of the Nika and 531 zones, and to complete a maiden drill program at Joutel, while planning for an updated mineral resource estimate in H1 2026."

The company has also announced board appointments of mining industry veterans Marc Legault and Chris Adams effective August 31, 2025. A 10-for-1 share consolidation will better position the company for institutional investment.

NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSE-American: NG) (TSX: NG) has built significant momentum following a strategic Alaska site visit with new partner Paulson that reinforced stakeholder commitment and advanced development planning for the Donlin Gold project. The visit included key meetings with Alaska Native Corporations, government officials, and infrastructure providers, while Donlin Gold has awarded contracts to prepare Request for Proposals for an updated Bankable Feasibility Study.

"It was a pleasure to accompany John and his team on their visit. Being on site for the second time in the last month and meeting directly with representatives from Calista and TKC, which are the land resource owners of the Donlin Gold project, as well as local stakeholders, government officials, and infrastructure and logistics providers, reinforced both the strength of our collaboration as well as the renewed momentum behind this project", said Dr. Thomas S. Kaplan, NOVAGOLD's Chairman. "More than ever before, with a beautifully aligned co-owner and the backdrop of a gold bull market, the Company remains devoted to responsibly advancing the development of what would be, at present estimates, America's largest gold mine - and, above all, honoring the enduring values of the region and respecting the long-term interests of all stakeholders."

With 39 million ounces of gold in measured and indicated resources and expectations to select top-tier engineering firms by Q4 2025, NovaGold is positioned to advance one of North America's premier undeveloped gold assets. The company continues moving toward a construction decision for what could become America's largest gold mine.

White Gold Corp. (TSXV: WGO) (OTCQX: WHGOF) has achieved a substantial resource upgrade at its flagship White Gold Project with significant increases in both indicated and inferred gold resources following remodeling at the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits. The updated resource estimate shows 1.73 million ounces of indicated gold resources and 1.27 million ounces of inferred resources, representing increases of 44% and 13.4% respectively.

"The remodelling of the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits has more effectively and efficiently captured mineralization across the geological domains, resulting in a very meaningful addition to the resource," said Dylan Langille, Vice President of Exploration for White Gold Corp. "This season's work is aimed at demonstrating substantial value that remains untested within the existing deposits of the White Gold portfolio which we believe has the potential to grow significantly with addition drilling."

The company's 2025 exploration program is targeting further resource growth while advancing toward a Preliminary Economic Assessment. With 99% of resources contained within near-surface open pit designs in Yukon's tier-one mining jurisdiction, the project demonstrates substantial expansion potential.

Radisson Mining Resources Inc. (TSXV: RDS) (OTCQB: RMRDF) has filed its technical report supporting a robust Preliminary Economic Assessment for the O'Brien Gold Project in Quebec's Abitibi region, demonstrating exceptional economics with an after-tax NPV of $532 million and 48% internal rate of return. The PEA outlines an 11-year mine life producing 647,000 ounces of recovered gold using neighboring milling facilities, significantly reducing capital costs and development risk.

The project demonstrates remarkable capital efficiency with cash costs of US$861 per ounce and all-in sustaining costs of US$1,059 per ounce. With an ongoing 50,000-60,000 meter drill program currently delineating new gold mineralization beyond the current resource estimate, including below historic mine workings, Radisson is positioned to further enhance the project's already compelling economics in one of the world's premier gold mining districts.

