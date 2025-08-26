SOHM, Inc: SOHM Achieves Breakthrough with ABBIE Gene Editing Platform, Advancing Strategic Partnership and Licensing Opportunities

Advanced dCas12a Technology Successfully Modifies Human Cells, Positioning Company for Multi-Target Editing Capabilities

CHINO HILLS, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / SOHM, Inc. (OTC PINK:SHMN), - SOHM, a leading pharmaceutical company developing next-generation gene editing solutions, today announced a significant milestone in the development of its proprietary ABBIE platform. The company has successfully demonstrated that ABBIE version 2, featuring an advanced dCas12a domain, can effectively modify cultured human cells, marking a critical advancement toward commercial-ready gene editing technology.

Breakthrough Technology Platform

This latest achievement represents a substantial upgrade from previous iterations, with the new dCas12a domain replacing the earlier dCas9 technology to deliver enhanced functionality and precision. The breakthrough positions SOHM to pursue simultaneous multi-target editing capabilities through crRNA arrays, potentially offering unprecedented efficiency in gene modification applications.

"This milestone validates our scientific approach and brings us significantly closer to realizing the full potential of our ABBIE platform," said Dr. David Aguilar, COO.

Proven Applications in Drug Discovery

Complementing the core platform advancement, SOHM has successfully cloned an ovarian cancer cell line with confirmed GYS1 enzyme overexpression. These specialized cellular tools demonstrate immediate commercial applications including:

Drug screening capabilities for targeted therapeutics such as GYS1 inhibitors

Research applications for academic and pharmaceutical partnerships

Diagnostic development opportunities across multiple therapeutic areas

Strategic Partnership and Licensing Implications

The technological advancements significantly enhance and improve SOHM's position for strategic partnerships and out licensing opportunities. The proven ability to create specialized cellular tools and modify human cells positions the company to engage with pharmaceutical partners, research institutions, and biotechnology companies seeking advanced gene editing solutions.

The company's out licensing strategy will focus on leveraging the ABBIE platform's multi-target capabilities and proven cellular engineering applications to create value across multiple therapeutic areas and research applications.

Revenue Implications:

Global Gene Editing Market: The global genome editing market size was estimated at USD 9.78 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 25.00 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2025 to 2030. (Reference: Genome Editing Market Size & Share | Industry Report, 2030). The continued advances in validating and progressing the ABBIE technology as best in class provides a direct path for market acquisition. Coupled with a global IP portfolio, SOHM Inc. and its ABBIE technology is in a very strong position to become a dominant technology in the global gene editing market

About SOHM, Inc.:

SOHM is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercializing gene editing technologies for research, synthetic biology, and therapeutic applications. With a focus on precision medicine, SOHM aims to revolutionize the treatment of genetic diseases by providing safe, efficient, and targeted solutions for gene editing. Through strategic collaborations and groundbreaking research, SOHM is at the forefront of advancing the field of gene therapy. SOHM strives to transform the landscape of genome editing and improve the quality of life through scientific discovery.

For further information regarding this announcement or to explore potential collaborations, please contact:

SOHM, Inc.:

Name: Baron Night, CEO/Dr. David Aguilar, COO

Email: info@sohm.com

Phone: (714) 522-6700

Safe Harbor Statement:

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are statements that are not purely historical and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development-stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report for the most recent fiscal year and our quarterly reports uploaded from time to time on OTCMarkets.com.

