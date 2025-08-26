Originality.ai Launches Advanced Moodle Plugin 2.0 to Empower Academic Integrity With AI and Plagiarism Detection

New plugin delivers 99%+ accuracy in AI Detection for both teachers and students

COLLINGWOOD, ON / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Originality.ai , the #1 rated AI and plagiarism detection platform has launched its Moodle Plugin 2.0 , bringing advanced academic integrity tools directly into the world's leading open-source learning platform. With this launch, Moodle educators, institutions, and students gain access to powerful AI content detection and plagiarism scanning capabilities, seamlessly integrated across Moodle's core modules.

The new Originality.ai plugin arrives at a time when there are increased challenges in verifying authentic work given the rise of new generative AI platforms. Originality.ai offers 99%+ proven accuracy in detecting AI content.

"Our new Moodle plugin gives teachers and education institutions the tools to verify authentic work and protect academic integrity." said Jon Gillham, Founder at Originality.ai.

The Moodle plugin provides educators and students with advanced features, including:

AI Detection: Multiple independent studies name Originality.ai the #1 most accurate AI detector, outperforming tools like GPTZero and Turnitin. Proven Accuracy: 99%+ accuracy in detecting AI content; <1% false positives in tests.

Plagiarism Detection: Upgraded plagiarism detection with 99.5% accuracy on copied text. Finds exact copy-paste, paraphrasing, and patchwork plagiarism.

Multi-language AI Detection: Patented AI detection model with support for 30 languages including Arabic, Spanish, German, Chinese, and more.

Student Transparency: Teachers can grant students access to view their own Originality and AI scan reports.

The plugin is fully compatible with Moodle's core assignment, quiz, and forum modules, ensuring that academic integrity checks are embedded throughout core learning activities. The seamless integration makes it easy for teachers to enable AI and plagiarism scans, choose automatic or manual scanning options, and control whether students can see their reports. For students, the plugin provides transparency and visibility to their reports.

Originality.ai has been validated in multiple independent and peer-reviewed studies as the most accurate AI detector available, outperforming alternatives such as GPTZero and Turnitin.

The Originality.ai Moodle Plugin 2.0 is available now for teachers and students at https://moodle.org/plugins/plagiarism_origai .

About Originality.ai

Originality.ai is an advanced text analysis platform combining AI content detection and plagiarism checking-two critical tools for upholding academic integrity in the digital age. Trusted by 1,000+ instructors worldwide, Originality.ai empowers universities and colleges with industry-leading accuracy, multilingual support, and user-friendly reporting. With its patented detection model, the platform consistently delivers 99%+ accuracy in AI detection and 99.5% accuracy in plagiarism detection. Learn more at https://originality.ai .

About Moodle

Moodle is a global leader in education technology, offering a suite of innovative products and services, all built upon its flagship open-source learning management system. Moodle's solutions empower online learning and training for organizations across education, government, and business sectors. Having served hundreds of millions of learners worldwide, Moodle is the market leader in fostering accessible, flexible, secure, and impactful learning experiences. Learn more at https://moodle.com .

