Inogen Alliance: Climate Resilience: Perspectives From North America, Europe, and Oceania

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Businesses today are operating in an environment where a discussion about climate risk must be front and center. The question is: How do companies move from simply being aware of climate risks, to taking real, strategic action? In this episode, we discuss regional climate risks, data technology, and the forward-looking planning critical for building resilience. We hear from co-host for this episode, Laura Kirkvold, Sustainability Working Group Leader with Inogen Alliance and Consultant with Antea Group USA, James Hughes, Technical Director for Climate and Resilience and Strategic Consulting at Tonkin + Taylor, Audrey Beattie, Senior Manager in the Sustainability Practice at Antea Group USA, and Michalis Lellis, Water and Environmental Specialist at Baden Consulting.

The key to a sustainable future lies in our ability to coordinate global efforts built on the foundation of local expertise. So how can those of us passionate about protecting planet and people harness this knowledge and turn it into practical solutions on a worldwide scale?

On this podcast, we'll traverse the globe to unearth the stories of EHS and sustainability communities making an impact on the ground. We'll share compelling stories from biodiversity and energy transition to workplace safety and more; expert insights, on topics such as PFAS and CSRD, and diverse perspectives to highlight tangible solutions and share innovative strategies to drive change.

Whether you're an EHS practitioner, a sustainability specialist, or a leader striving to improve your organization, join us, as we explore the path forward and Rethink EHS.

