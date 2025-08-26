Anzeige
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
26.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
Jet Dock to Participate in Cleveland National Air Show

Jet Dock is proud to once again participate in the Cleveland National Air Show at Burke Lakefront Airport in downtown Cleveland.

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Jet Dock is proud to once again participate in the Cleveland National Air Show at Burke Lakefront Airport in downtown Cleveland. For over 20 years, the global leader in modular, drive-on boat docking solutions has provided the Centerpoint floating platform as the marker for aircraft to safely perform aerial maneuvers.

Jet Dock at Cleveland Air Show

Jet Dock at Cleveland Air Show
Drive on Boat Dock used at the Cleveland Air Show

Held over Labor Day weekend, August 30 through September 1, the Cleveland National Air Show is one of the oldest events of its kind in the nation. It began in 1929 as the National Air Races, with the current air show format starting in 1964.

The air show provides an up close and personal look at today's modern aircraft and the technology that guides it. Attendees can climb on board some of the most technologically advanced aircraft in the world for a firsthand look at the crew stations and cockpits of today's civilian and military airplanes.

The event will feature the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds as headliners, along with performances by leading professional aerobatic pilots, like Kirby Chambliss and Aaron Fitzgerald.

"We're pleased to be part of such an enduring tradition in Cleveland," said Jet Dock Vice President Allan Eva, III. "Our team is thrilled to provide such crucial support for the flight demonstrations."

Cleveland-based Jet Dock has pioneered drive-on docking technology, delivering customizable, floating dry-docking systems that accommodate PWCs, small watercraft, mid-sized boats, and high-performance vessels up to 50 feet and beyond. Its floating boat lifts provide an easy, durable docking solution. Customers include private citizens as well as public institutions and organizations, the military, state and federal government agencies, and local municipalities.

For all media and sales inquiries, please contact salesteam@jetdock.com or call 1-800-JETDOCK.

Contact Information:

Byron Jacobs
salesteam@jetdock.com
1-800-JETDOCK

.

SOURCE: Jet Dock



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/sports-leisure-and-entertainment/jet-dock-to-participate-in-cleveland-national-air-show-1062781

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
