Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
American Central Transport Hosts Steak Sandwich Fundraiser Supporting the American Cancer Society

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / American Central Transport (ACT) proudly brought together associates, partners, and community members for its annual Steak Sandwich Fundraiser Luncheon, held at the ACT Plaza Building in Kansas City. The event supported the American Cancer Society with its theme "ACT Fights Cancer in All Colors," noting that while ACT continues to stand with the fight against breast cancer, the company recognizes many types of cancer affect families and friends in their community.

ACT Fights Cancer in All Colors

ACT Fights Cancer in All Colors
ACT created a custom tee shirt for its annual Steak Sandwich Fundraiser Luncheon with the theme 'ACT Fights Cancer in All Colors.'

The fundraiser drew more than 160 attendees, who enjoyed ribeye steak sandwiches with sides and desserts. Guests also took part in a raffle featuring an assortment of prizes donated by ACT team members and vendors. Proceeds from raffle ticket sales and lunch donations went directly to support cancer research and patient services.

Together, the ACT community raised $7,650 to support the American Cancer Society.

"As a family-owned company, we believe strongly in giving back to the communities where we live and work," said Phill Wilt, President and COO of ACT. "Cancer has touched so many of our lives in deeply personal ways, and it reminds us how important it is to stand together. This fundraiser is more than a meal - it is a reflection of our shared hope, our resilience, and our belief that we can make a difference when we unite for a cause greater than ourselves. At ACT, we see our employees and community as family, and when one of us is affected, all of us are called to act. That is why supporting the American Cancer Society is not just an event on our calendar, but a commitment in our hearts."

Community members and supporters are encouraged to continue donating online at https://main.acsevents.org/goto/TeamACT. Raffle ticket sales will also continue until Friday, Sept. 19, during National Driver Appreciation Week, when winners will be announced.

ACT's commitment does not end with this luncheon. The company and its associates will participate in the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer Walk on Saturday, Oct. 25, at Crown Center. Team members and their families will walk in honor of those who have battled cancer and in support of research, treatment, and the hope for a cure.

To find out more about American Central Transport, visit www.americancentral.com.

About American Central Transport

American Central Transport is a family-owned trucking company headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. With a strong commitment to integrity, safety, and community, ACT provides reliable transportation services while working to make a positive impact in the lives of its associates and neighbors.

Contact Information

American Central Transport
Human Resources Team
hr@americancentral.com
816-781-9600

SOURCE: American Central Transport



