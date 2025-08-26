Anzeige
ElectraMet Appoints Former TSMC-Arizona President Brian Harrison to Board of Directors to Drive Semiconductor Expansion

LEXINGTON, KY / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / ElectraMet, a pioneer in recovering metals and acids from manufacturing wastewater, announces the strategic appointment of Brian Harrison as an independent director to its Board. Brian, a former President of TSMC-Arizona, is a key addition to ElectraMet's leadership team as it expands its sustainable innovations into microelectronics and advanced manufacturing.

Brian Harrison

Brian Harrison
Brian Harrison Joins ElectraMet's Board of Directors, focusing on the semiconductor industry

Brian provides deep expertise in semiconductor fabrication with decades of leadership experience at TSMC, Global Foundries, and Intel. As the President of TSMC-Arizona, Brian led the construction and startup of TSMC's Fab 21 project in Phoenix. This fab is the company's first major U.S. manufacturing hub and produces advanced node technologies, with the goal of onshoring critical AI and other high-performance applications for companies like NVIDIA and AMD. His experience leading large-scale, high-tech manufacturing aligns directly with ElectraMet's mission to enable more sustainable semiconductor production.

"We are thrilled to welcome Brian to our Board of Directors," said Keith Jacobs, CEO of ElectraMet. "As we continue to scale our solutions for the semiconductor industry, Brian's strategic insight and proven track record will be invaluable. His perspective will help guide us through our next phase of growth and innovation."

Per Brian, "I am honored to join ElectraMet's board at such an exciting time in the company's journey. The team's mission to transform waste streams into valuable resources through recovery and reuse of water, metals, and acids to reduce cost, lower regulatory burden, and enhance site sustainability for semiconductor, battery, and mining sectors is something I strongly support. I look forward to contributing to the company's continued growth and impact."

Brian succeeds David Martin, who is stepping down from the board after five years of dedicated service. Keith expressed gratitude to David, noting: "We are deeply thankful to David for his dedicated service and guidance during the formative years of the company. His support was instrumental in shaping our vision and building the foundation for the success we are achieving today."

Brian's appointment brings ElectraMet's Board of Directors to six members, balancing operational expertise, industry leadership, and investor representation.

About ElectraMet

Founded in 2014, ElectraMet is a venture-backed company redefining water treatment in industrial processes. Its innovative electrochemical solutions enable critical industries like semiconductors, batteries, and mining to recover and reuse valuable water, metals, and acids from process waters, significantly reducing environmental impact and improving resource efficiency.

Contact Information:

Chris Richardson
Outbound Marketing
chris.richardson@electramet.com
(859)-600-1857

.

SOURCE: ElectraMet



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/electramet-appoints-former-tsmc-arizona-president-brian-harrison-to-board-of-direc-1065436

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
