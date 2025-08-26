Anzeige
Dienstag, 26.08.2025
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
WKN: 922305 | ISIN: US95082P1057
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 15:46
194,00 Euro
+0,52 % +1,00
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
26.08.2025 16:02 Uhr
Wesco International: Wesco 2025 Sustainability Report: We Are Committed To Operating Responsibly

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Read the 2025 Wesco Sustainability Report here

Our Sustainability Approach

Wesco is recognized as a premier distribution and supply chain services company with a history of success in meeting our customer needs and integrating sustainability into our operations. Over the decades, we have been committed to operating responsibly with our customers, suppliers and the communities in which we operate. Our approach to sustainability is focused on reducing our own environmental impact and empowering our partners to make sustainable choices.

Our 2030 goals include reducing our greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) and reducing waste. We are continuously improving our data collection and aligning our efforts with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs), to help ensure our actions have a meaningful impact.

Lean process management and driving continual improvement are integral to Wesco's corporate values. These principles are reinforced every day through daily management in our warehouses, to improvement of functional programs, to kaizen (a Japanese word for continuous improvement) events conducted by cross- functional teams. The Lean principles contribute to our Wesco sustainability programs as employees practice continuous improvement. This applies to operations at our own facilities, to the products and services we offer to our customers in support of their sustainability efforts and to our supplier relationships as we support them in addressing their sustainability challenges and opportunities.

Our Goals for 2030

  • Reduce U.S., U.K, and Canada absolute scope 1 and scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions by 30% from a 2021 baseline by 2030.

    • 2021 Baseline: 84,253 MTCO2e

  • Reduce landfill waste intensity by 15% across our U.S. and Canadian locations from a 2020 baseline by 2030.

    • 2020 Baseline: 0.64

  • Achieve a 15% reduction in Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) by 2030 from 2020 baseline.

    • 2020 Baseline: 0.47

  • Provide 425,000 hours of safety training and development to our employees by 2030

To learn more, download the 2025 Wesco Sustainability Report here.


View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Wesco International on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Wesco International
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/wesco-international
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Wesco International



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/wesco-2025-sustainability-report-we-are-committed-to-operating-respons-1065446

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
