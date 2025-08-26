Santa Clara, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 26, 2025) - Meshy.ai, an AI-powered 3D content generation platform, has announced the launch of Meshy 5, a major upgrade in AI-driven 3D modeling technology. Building on the success of Meshy 4, this release delivers significant improvements in texture generation, structural stability, and creative flexibility, establishing a new standard for production-ready 3D workflows.





Empowering a Global Creator Community







Key Upgrades in Meshy 5 Include:

High-Quality PBR Textures: Automatic generation of metallic, roughness, normal, and base color maps for realistic assets.

Automatic generation of metallic, roughness, normal, and base color maps for realistic assets. Stronger Image Alignment: Improved mesh fidelity and support for multi-view inputs.

Improved mesh fidelity and support for multi-view inputs. Improved Stability: Reduced errors, distortions, and incomplete models.

Reduced errors, distortions, and incomplete models. Advanced AI Tools: Context-based generation, smarter prompts, real-time texture editing.

Context-based generation, smarter prompts, real-time texture editing. 500+ New Animations: Expanded library for rigged characters and ready-to-use assets.

From Meshy 4 to Meshy 5: Reinforcing the Foundation

Meshy 5 enhances the geometry, texture pipeline, and reliability established by Meshy 4, reducing manual work and accelerating asset development. The platform integrates seamlessly with different tools, making it suitable for concept design, rigged production assets, and animation workflows.







Industry Engagement

Meshy will showcase Meshy 5 at Gamescom 2025 in Cologne, following its participation in leading events such as PGC, ChinaJoy, CGDC, and GDC, further highlighting its growing role in next-generation 3D content creation.

What Sets Meshy Apart

Hyper-realistic texture generation meeting industry standards

Ready-to-use rigging and animation library

A collaborative creative community with remixable assets

Style transformation through AI prompts

Full workflow integration with major 3D tools







Frequently Asked Questions

Who is Meshy 5 for? Game developers, VFX teams, artists, and hobbyists.

Can it be used commercially? Assets generated can be prepared for production use.

What are common use cases? Character creation, animation, world-building, prototyping.

How to start? Sign up at www.meshy.ai with complimentary credits and tutorials.







About Meshy.ai

Meshy.ai is a global leader in AI-powered 3D content generation, trusted by millions of creators. The platform provides advanced tools that accelerate 3D workflows while giving artists full creative control.

