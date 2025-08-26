DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Neurology Devices Market Size to Reach US$ 43.28 Billion by 2033 - Exclusive Report by DataM Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global neurology devices market reached US$ 23.95 billion in 2023, with a rise to US$ 25.30 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach US$ 43.28 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

As neurological disorders continue to rise worldwide, the demand for innovative, reliable, and minimally invasive neurology devices has never been greater. Cutting-edge technologies are transforming patient care and enabling healthcare providers to deliver faster, more precise treatments. With North America leading the way through strong investments and supportive healthcare policies, and Asia Pacific rapidly advancing in healthcare access and innovation, there's a tremendous opportunity to improve outcomes on a global scale. Today's healthcare providers require solutions that combine precision, ease of use, and minimally invasive approaches to improve diagnosis, treatment, and patient quality of life. From state-of-the-art neuroimaging and implantable neuromodulation devices to innovative wearable diagnostics, these technologies are revolutionizing neurological care by enabling earlier detection and more targeted therapies.

AI-Powered Brain Stimulation Enhances Treatment Precision

Technological advancements are revolutionizing the neurology devices market, particularly in brain stimulation. The Mayo Clinic, in collaboration with Google Research, has developed an AI-driven algorithm to improve brain stimulation devices for treating movement and psychological disorders like epilepsy. Unlike traditional methods that focus on specific brain regions, this algorithm captures the complex dynamics of entire brain networks, offering a more comprehensive approach to treatment. This innovation is poised to enhance the effectiveness of therapies for conditions such as depression, traumatic brain injury, and bipolar disorder.

Implantable Wireless Devices Lead the Way

Manufacturers are heavily investing in research and development to create implantable wireless brain devices. These small, wireless neuromodulators, implanted inside the skull, connect with the brain to stimulate nerves throughout the body. Equipped with antennae, application-specific integrated circuits, and ceramic covers, these devices modify brain impulses to treat a range of neurological and psychiatric conditions. For example, Medtronic's $1,200 crore investment in its Hyderabad R&D center in August 2020 aims to make it the company's second-largest research hub within five years, driving further innovation in neuromodulation technologies.

Leading Segment in Neurology Devices Market

In 2024, the neurostimulation devices segment held the largest market share, driven by its effectiveness in pain management and treatment of chronic conditions. This segment includes spinal cord stimulation, deep brain stimulation, sacral nerve stimulation, vagus nerve stimulation, and gastric electric-stimulation devices. These devices work by blocking pain signals before they reach the brain, offering relief for conditions like migraine and epilepsy. Key factors fueling this segment's growth include a growing geriatric population, novel technological advancements, and increasing demand for add-on therapies. New product launches, such as Abbott's NeuroSphere Virtual Clinic app, approved by Health Canada on July 26, 2022, further enhance market presence by enabling remote programming for patients with chronic pain, Parkinson's, or essential tremors.

North America's Dominance in Neurology Devices

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2024, driven by favorable government initiatives, significant R&D investments, and a sophisticated healthcare infrastructure in the U.S. and Canada. The region benefits from a large patient base with CNS disorders, including Alzheimer's, which affects over 5 million Americans, with projections estimating 16 million by 2050, according to the Alzheimer's Association. Regulatory approvals, such as the FDA certification of ClearMind Biomedical's Axonpen System neuro endoscope in January 2021, further boost market growth by enabling advanced visualization and tissue aspiration during surgeries.

The Asia Pacific region is emerging as a significant player in the neurology devices market, driven by improving healthcare access and increasing investments in innovation. Countries like India and China are witnessing rapid advancements in medical technology, supported by government initiatives and private sector investments, such as Medtronic's Hyderabad R&D expansion. These developments are expanding access to cutting-edge neurological care, positioning the region for substantial market growth during the forecast period.

Major Companies:

Major companies working towards the market's growth include Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies), Candela Corporation, Cynosure Lutronic, Galderma, Johnson and Johnson, Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC, Sinclair, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Implantech, Batavia Biosciences, among others.

Recent Developments:

In August 2025, ELIXIR MD, Inc. announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary in Australia and New Zealand. As part of this expansion, the company also entered into an exclusive partnership with High Tech Medical Pty Ltd. to introduce the ELIXIR MD device throughout the region.

In July 2025, Apyx Medical Corporation launched its Renuvion device in China as part of its global expansion strategy. The rollout is supported by a distribution agreement with GlamMoon Medical Technology, a subsidiary of BeauCare Clinics Investment Co., Ltd., following initial market clearance from China's National Medical Products Administration.

