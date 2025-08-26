Global leader in industrial process solutions broadens partnership with ISN to enhance subcontractor due diligence and sustainability initiatives

ISN, the global leader in contractor and supplier information management services, announced ANDRITZ, a leading international technology group, expanded its use of ISNetworldto its Pulp Paper division. ISN assists ANDRITZ with streamlining subcontractor qualification, managing Serious Injury and Fatality (SIF) risks, and advancing sustainability efforts.

"Integrating ISNetworld into our Pulp Paper division reflects ANDRITZ's commitment to engineering excellence and operational efficiency," said Anthony Meneice, Health, Safety, and Environmental (HSE) Director of North America at ANDRITZ. "ISNetworld serves as a flexible, scalable, and cost-effective solution that simplifies the implementation of additional business units and supports ANDRITZ's cross-divisional growth while helping reinforce the safety and sustainability values that guide our approach to responsible innovation."

Headquartered in Graz, Austria, ANDRITZ provides a comprehensive portfolio of plants, systems, equipment, and services for industries including pulp and paper, hydropower, and metalworking. ANDRITZ first implemented ISNetworld for subcontractor management with its Hydropower operations across Canada and the United States. The Pulp Paper division will leverage ISNetworld tools and services, such as RAVS for verifying company-level HSE programs and insurance documentation and the Online Training tool for delivering individual contractor workers HSE and sustainability trainings.

"ISN is proud to grow our partnership with ANDRITZ as it continues to expand its commitment to safety, sustainability, and operational consistency across business units," said Kim Ritchie, Senior Vice President of Canadian Operations at ISN. "ISN is excited to enter this next phase of collaboration and equip ANDRITZ's Pulp Paper division with tools and services to help manage subcontractor risk and uphold its global safety and sustainability standards."

For more information on ISN's industry-leading software and services, visit isn.com.

About ISN

ISN is the global leader in contractor and supplier information management, with more than 20 years of experience connecting 850 Hiring Clients in capital-intensive industries with 85,000 active contractors and suppliers to promote safety, health, and sustainability in the workplace. ISN's brands include ISNetworld, a global online contractor and supplier management platform, Transparency-One, a responsible sourcing platform built to bring transparency to supply chain management, and Empower, a worker-level app built to keep workers moving forward.

ISN has 14 offices around the globe which provide award-winning support and training for its customers in more than 85 countries. ISN takes pride in leading worldwide efforts to improve the efficiency and effectiveness of contractor and supplier management systems and in serving as a world-class forum for sharing industry best practices, benchmarking performance, providing data insights among its members, and helping decision makers, including board members, ensure contractor and supplier risk is assessed and monitored. For more information, visit isn.com.

About ANDRITZ

International technology group ANDRITZ provides advanced plants, equipment, services, and digital solutions for a wide range of industries, including pulp and paper, metals, hydropower, and environmental.

As a global leader in technology and innovation, ANDRITZ is committed to fostering progress that benefits customers, partners, employees, society, and the environment. The company's growth is driven by sustainable solutions enabling the green transition, advanced digitalization for highest industrial performance, and comprehensive services that maximize the value of customers' plants over their entire life cycles. For more information visit andrtiz.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250826313328/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Miranda Faulkner

Walker Sands for ISN

isnpr@walkersands.com