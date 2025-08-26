Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 886785 | ISIN: DK0015250344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1AM
Frankfurt
26.08.25 | 08:06
2,384 Euro
-0,33 % -0,008
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ALM BRAND A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,4682,52817:47
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2025 15:06 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Danish FSA approves the application for an expansion of Alm. Brand A/S' Partial Internal Model

The approval of the Partial Internal Model is expected to reduce the solvency capital requirement for Alm. Brand A/S with about DKK 0.6 billion

Today the Danish FSA has approved the application for the use of the Partial Internal Model (PIM) for Alm. Brand A/S' total insurance activities. The Partial Internal Model is a group-wide internal model. The expansion includes the insurance activities originating from Codan, which was acquired on 2 May 2022. The solvency capital requirement for the acquired activities was, until today, calculated using the standard formula under the Solvency II regulation. The Danish FSA's approval is expected to result in a reduction in the solvency capital requirement for Alm. Brand A/S with about DKK 0.6 billion. The outcome is close to the expectation of a reduction in the capital requirement by an amount of about DKK 0.5 billion announced in company announcement 35/2025 on 7 May 2025.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:
Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
mobil nr. 2025 5469

Press:

Medie- og Pressechef
Mikkel Luplau Schmidt
mobil nr. 2052 3883


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.