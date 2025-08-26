21Shares Renames Spot Ethereum Product

NEW YORK, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 21Shares US LLC today announced the renaming of the 21Shares Ethereum Core ETF (CETH) or "the Fund" to the 21Shares Ethereum ETF (TETH), effective August 28, 2025. The changes do not affect investment objectives, principal investment strategies or any other aspect of operations. Client holdings remain unaffected by the change.

Along with the renaming of the Fund, the ticker has changed from CETH to TETH. The Fund will continue to track the performance of ether, the leading general-purpose blockchain, as measured by the performance of the CME CF Ether-Dollar Reference Rate.

About 21Shares

21Shares AG, an affiliate of 21Shares US LLC, is one of the world's leading cryptocurrency exchange traded product providers and offers the largest suite of crypto ETPs in the market. The company was founded to make cryptocurrency more accessible to investors, and to bridge the gap between traditional finance and decentralized finance. 21Shares listed the world's first physically-backed crypto ETP in 2018, building a seven-year track record of creating crypto exchange-traded funds that are listed on some of the biggest, most liquid securities exchanges globally. Backed by a specialised research team, proprietary technology, and deep capital markets expertise, 21Shares delivers innovative, simple and cost-efficient investment solutions.

21Shares is a member of 21.co, a global leader in decentralized finance. For more information, please visit www.21Shares.com .

