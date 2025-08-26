VORTEX ENERGY CORP: Vortex Energy Initiates Sensor Recollection at Robinsons River Salt Project Following Completion of ANT Data Collection Phase

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vortex Energy Corp. (CSE: VRTX) (OTC: VTECF) (FSE: AA3) ("Vortex" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its field crews have mobilized back to the Robinsons River Salt Project in Newfoundland and Labrador to begin the recollection of Ambient Noise Tomography ("ANT") sensors.

This marks a milestone in the ANT survey program, as the sensors have now completed their required data collection period. The retrieval process will allow the Company's technical partners to begin the next stage of analysis and processing. The ANT survey is designed to image subsurface structures at depth and provide high-resolution data critical to confirming the geometry and potential storage capacity of the Robinsons River Salt Dome.

Paul Sparkes, CEO of Vortex Energy, commented: "The transition into sensor retrieval marks the next step forward for the Robinsons River Project. With the ANT sensors having completed their collection period, we are now moving toward unlocking the data that will guide the next phase of exploration. Each milestone brings us closer to fully understanding the potential of the salt dome and to positioning Robinsons River as a cornerstone exploration project in Canada's emerging energy storage landscape."

The retrieval of the ANT sensors will be followed by data processing and imaging, which will form the basis of preliminary interpretations later this fall. These results will be incorporated into the Company's ongoing technical evaluations and will guide the next stages of exploration and development planning for the Robinsons River Salt Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this news release has been reviewed, verified, and approved by Jared Suchan, Ph.D., P.Geo., VP of Exploration at the Company, and a "Qualified Person" as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see the Company's technical report entitled, Independent Technical Report on the Robinsons River Salt Property dated July 31, 2023, a copy of which may be obtained under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

The Company acknowledges the financial support of the Junior Exploration Assistance (JEA) Program, administered by the Department of Industry, Energy and Technology, Government of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Vortex Energy Corp.

Vortex Energy Corp. is an exploration stage company engaged principally in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The Company is currently advancing its Robinson River Salt Project comprised of a total of 942 claims covering 23,500 hectares located approximately 35 linear kms south of the town of Stephenville in the Province of Newfoundland & Labrador. The Robinson River Salt Project is prospective for both salt and hydrogen salt cavern storage. The Company is also currently advancing its Fire Eye Uranium Property in the Athabasca Basin, a region renowned for its uranium deposits.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Paul Sparkes

Chief Executive Officer, Director

+1 (778) 819-0164

info@vortexenergycorp.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on the Company's current beliefs or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. In particular, this press release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's exploration plans at the Project.

Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information, including, in respect of the forward-looking information included in this press release, assumptions regarding the Company's ability to execute on its exploration plans, including that it will be successful in carrying out the planned assessment and evaluation work, and that such analytical work will yield the expected information and the desired outcomes.

Although forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions of the Company's management, there can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such factors include, among other things, the risk that exploration at the Project does not proceed in the manner and on the timeline currently contemplated, or at all; risks inherent in the exploration and development of mineral deposits, including risks relating to receiving requisite permits and approvals, changes in project parameters or delays as plans continue to be redefined, that mineral exploration is inherently uncertain and that the results of mineral exploration may not be indicative of the actual geology or mineralization of a project; and that mineral exploration may be unsuccessful or fail to achieve the results anticipated by the Company, including as a result of factors beyond the Company's control, such as geological conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company not obligated to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved, or disapproved the contents of this press release.