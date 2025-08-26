Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PFQU | ISIN: US6748705067 | Ticker-Symbol: RUOC
Tradegate
26.08.25 | 17:35
0,446 Euro
+0,91 % +0,004
Branche
Erneuerbare Energien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,4430,45517:47
0,4460,45217:40
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
26.08.2025 14:18 Uhr
39 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc.: Ocean Power Technologies Accelerates UAE Growth Strategy Through Expanded Partnership with Unique Group

MONROE TOWNSHIP, N.J., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: OPTT) ("OPT" or the "Company"), a leader in innovative and cost-effective low-carbon marine power, data, and uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) solutions, today announced that it has entered into a Master Services Agreement ("MSA") with its established partner, Unique Group, a UAE-headquartered global leader in subsea technologies and offshore engineering.

This MSA formalizes and significantly expands the strategic collaboration originally announced in July 2024, positioning Unique Group as OPT's execution partner for all non-defense WAM-V® USV projects in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). With a well-established regional partner and a clear operational path, OPT believes it is now positioned to accelerate WAM-V deployments, convert active interest into revenue, and scale recurring lease income in the UAE without significant additional overhead.

As part of the agreement, Unique Group will immediately lease one OPT WAM-V 22 unmanned surface vehicle, with provisions for revenue sharing, purchase options, and joint expansion of regional fleet capacity. The agreement also includes plans for OPT to establish a dedicated Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) hub in the UAE to support regional operations and enhance service responsiveness.

"This expanded agreement with Unique Group reflects our strong mutual confidence and shared vision for bringing maritime autonomy to the forefront of operations in the Gulf," said Philipp Stratmann, President and CEO of Ocean Power Technologies. "Together, we are unlocking the potential of uncrewed surface vehicles to reduce operational risk, carbon emissions, and costs, starting with the WAM-V 22 and extending to broader platform deployments across the UAE."

The MSA supports a long-term growth framework for joint customer execution, vehicle upgrades, and technology transfer, while protecting the proprietary capabilities of each partner.

For additional information about OPT, please visit our website Ocean Power Technologies.

ABOUT OCEAN POWER TECHNOLOGIES

OPT provides intelligent maritime solutions and services that enable safer, cleaner, and more productive ocean operations for the defense and security, oil and gas, science and research, and offshore wind markets, including Merrows, which provides AI capable seamless integration of Maritime Domain Awareness Systems across platforms. Our PowerBuoy® platforms provide clean and reliable electric power and real-time data communications for remote maritime and subsea applications. We also provide WAM-V® autonomous surface vessels (ASVs) and marine robotics services. The Company's headquarters is in Monroe Township, New Jersey, with an additional office in Richmond, California. To learn more about OPT's groundbreaking products, services and solutions, visit www.OceanPowerTechnologies.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are within the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are identified by certain words or phrases such as "may", "will", "aim", "will likely result", "believe", "expect", "will continue", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "contemplate", "seek to", "future", "objective", "goal", "project", "should", "will pursue" and similar expressions or variations of such expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectations about its future plans and performance. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions and estimates that could be inaccurate and subject to risks and uncertainties, including the continuing successful operations of the AI capable Merrows PowerBuoy®, success with Unique Group, the delivery of customer services, the conversion of potential customers to contracts and the realization of the potential revenue thereunder. Actual results could vary materially from those anticipated or expressed in any forward-looking statement made by the Company. Please refer to the Company's most recent Forms 10-Q and 10-K and subsequent filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for further discussion of these risks and uncertainties. The Company disclaims any obligation or intent to update the forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investors: 203-561-6945 or investorrelations@oceanpowertech.com

Media: 609-730-0400 x402 or MediaRelations@oceanpowertech.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.