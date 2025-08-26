IperionX Receives $12.5M U.S. Government Funding to Accelerate Expansion of U.S. Titanium Production

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IperionX Limited (IperionX) (NASDAQ: IPX, ASX: IPX), announces that the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) has obligated US$12.5 million under IperionX's previously announced US$47.1 million award to strengthen the U.S. Defense Industrial Base by accelerating the scale-up of a resilient, low-cost, and fully-integrated U.S. mineral-to-metal titanium supply chain.

In response to the strategic need for increased production capacity of domestic primary titanium metal and manufactured titanium metal components, the project scope under the Industrial Base Analysis and Sustainment (IBAS) program has been revised to prioritize accelerated expansion of IperionX's titanium metal and manufacturing production capacity at IperionX's Virginia Titanium Manufacturing Campus.

The US$12.5 million will be applied to purchase orders for long-lead, major capital equipment required for the next stage of capacity scale-up to over 1,000 metric tons per year at the Virginia Titanium Manufacturing Campus. Major incremental capacity categories include titanium deoxygenation, sintering and powder metallurgy consolidation systems; near-net-shape component manufacturing and ancillary infrastructure upgrades. IperionX will provide a market update with additional details on the accelerated growth plans for the Virginia Titanium Manufacturing Campus.

The US$12.5 million in funding follows on from the US$5 million previously obligated to advance the titanium, zircon and rare earth critical mineral-rich 'Titan Critical Minerals Project' in Tennessee to shovel-ready status, with a definitive feasibility study underway and on-track for completion in the first half of 2026.

Total funding obligations received under the DoD award now stand at US$17.5 million, with the remaining US$29.6 million expected to be obligated by the DoD over the contract term to support additional titanium production capacity at the Virginia Titanium Manufacturing Campus.

Anastasios (Taso) Arima, IperionX CEO said:

"This new U.S. Government obligation allows IperionX to move immediately to secure long-lead capital equipment and lock in manufacturing slots with key suppliers. It accelerates our imminent Virginia expansion beyond 1,000 tpa of high-performance titanium manufactured products, and advances a fully integrated, low-cost and traceable American titanium supply chain for defense and commercial customers.

We are executing a multi-phase modular scale-up in titanium production and manufacturing capacity - and this commitment from the DoD is a strong endorsement of our technology, our team, and our mission to reshore a resilient titanium production supply chain in the United States."

About IperionX

IperionX is a leading American titanium metal and critical materials company - using patented metal technologies to produce high performance titanium alloys, from titanium minerals or scrap titanium, at lower energy, cost and carbon emissions.

Our Titan critical minerals project is the largest JORC-compliant mineral resource of titanium, rare earth and zircon minerals sands in the United States.

IperionX's titanium metal and critical minerals are essential for advanced U.S. industries including space, aerospace, defense, consumer electronics, hydrogen, automotive and additive manufacturing.

