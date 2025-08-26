Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd.: Lianlian DigiTech's H1 2025 Revenue grew 26.8%, a Record High, Net Profit Tops RMB 1.51 Billion

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. (HKEX: 2598), a leader in China's digital payment solution market and global commerce digitalization, today reported interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

Total transaction payment volume (TPV) of the digital payment business reached RMB 2.07 trillion, a year-on-year increase of 32.0%. Global TPV reached RMB?198.5?billion, a year-on-year increase of 94.0%.

Total revenue amounted to a record high of RMB 782.7 million, growing 26.8% year-on-year.

Gross profit was RMB 406.2 million, gross profit margin stayed steady at 51.9%.

Expenses including spending on various strategic projects including web3 initiatives dropped by 6.5 percentage points (excluding share-based compensation and listing expenses).

Net profit reached RMB 1.51 billion, driven by an 85% increase of operational income to 63.0 million and a net gain of RMB1.6 billion from the disposal of the Company's equity interest in Express (Hangzhou) Technology Services Co., Ltd. (LianTong).

Mr. Xin Jie, CEO of Lianlian DigiTech, commented, "In the first half of 2025, we maintained strong momentum operationally, with all business lines delivering solid growth. Our revenues from global payments, domestic payments, and value-added services all grew by over 20%. Strong synergies between our domestic and global payment businesses steadily expanded overall transaction volume. Our performance is supported by 65 payment licenses worldwide, a robust compliance framework, and over two decades of experience serving global SMEs and merchant customers. Looking ahead, we will continue to leverage our global compliance network to make our "internal and external coordination" mechanism even more effective, further enhancing our core competitiveness in cross-border payments and value-added services."

Ms. Wei Ping, CFO of Lianlian DigiTech, said, "In the past six months, Lianlian DigiTech has significantly enhanced operational efficiency through refined management and continuous innovation. We systematically optimized our cost structure and leveraged economies of scale to successfully reduce the proportion of major expenses to revenue. These efforts have enabled us to maintain sustainable profitability while continue to invest in strategic initiatives, keeping us well ahead of the competition. Looking ahead, we will continue to innovate and deepen our strategic presence to deliver greater returns to our shareholders."

During the first half of 2025, Lianlian DigiTech continued to deepen the global strategic presence, enabling cross-border e-commerce merchants and other business clients across diverse industries to achieve real-time multi-currency settlement and global payouts, streamline treasury operations, and reduce operating costs. For the period, total payment volume (TPV) from the global payment business reached RMB 198.5 billion, up 94.0% year-on-year, while total revenue rose to RMB 472.8 million, a 27.0% year-on-year increase. As of June 2025, the Company had served a total of more than 7.9 million customers worldwide.

Lianlian DigiTech continued to achieve strong growth in its domestic payment business as the Company deepens its comprehensive industry payment solutions, empowering the end-to-end digital transformation of upstream and downstream participants across the industrial value chain. Regarding value-added services, the Company's digital marketing solutions further expanded their ecosystem footprint.

During the period, the Company's domestic payment business achieved a TPV of RMB 1.87 trillion, representing a year-on-year increase of 27.6%, and generated revenue of RMB 211.2 million, an increase of 24.6%. Revenue from value-added services also grew steadily to RMB 89.6 million, a year-on-year increase of 34.2%.

The Company continued to enhance operational efficiency, with initial results from cost optimization beginning to emerge. On a non-IFRS basis, selling and marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses that reflect actual business operations increased by 18.2% and 2.9% year-on-year, respectively, both below the revenue growth rate for the same period. Research and development expenses rose by 29.5%, as the Company continued to invest in technological innovation, including blockchain and AI.

Looking ahead, Lianlian DigiTech remains committed to advancing its technological leadership by investing in AI integration, blockchain applications, and digital asset solutions for cross-border payments. These initiatives are designed to enhance the company's core multi-currency fund processing capabilities and are supported by its RMB 1.56 billion in cash and cash equivalents.

About Lianlian DigiTech

Founded in 2009, Lianlian DigiTech Co., Ltd. ("Lianlian DigiTech") is a leading Chinese digital payment solutions provider with global payment capabilities to serve its customers worldwide. Leveraging its extensive global payment network built upon its expansive global licensing strategy, comprehensive proprietary technology platform, and broad partnerships, Lianlian DigiTech provides rich digital payment services and value-added services to customers in China and around the world. Its customers mainly include merchants (who primarily conduct retail business with end-buyers through e-commerce platforms) and enterprises (who primarily sell goods or provide services to end-buyers, including companies and institutions).

Among all digital payment solution providers based in China, Lianlian DigiTech has extensive global business outreach and licensing coverage, and is the only provider holding all state-level money transmitter licenses in the United States. As of June 30, 2025, its global licensing layout consists of 65 payment licenses and relevant qualifications and a virtual asset trading platform (VATP) license from Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong. Lianlian DigiTech provides services that encompass over 100 countries and regions, and support transactions in over 130 currencies.

