Healthcare IT Market is Expected to Reach USD 1033.78 Billion by 2032 | SkyQuest Technology Consulting

The healthcare IT market is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace owing to high emphasis on improving patient care and outcomes through the integration of advanced technologies in healthcare applications going forward.

WESTFORD, Mass., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SkyQuest Technology Consulting published a report, titled, Healthcare IT Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2032", valued at USD 375.37 Billion in 2024. With a projected CAGR of 13.5% from 2025 to 2032, the market is expected to reach USD 1033.78 Billion by the end of 2032. Surge in popularity of telemedicine and telehealth around the world is also expected to create an opportune setting for healthcare IT companies looking to boost their business scope in the future.

Get a Free Sample Report: https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/healthcare-it-market

Healthcare IT Market Key Growth Drivers

Surge in prevalence of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population have resulted in increased burden on healthcare infrastructure. Healthcare institutions are focusing on opting for advanced technologies to manage the rising patient load and improve remote care and remote patient monitoring capabilities. Telehealth is an important driver for healthcare IT industry.

Another key factor driving the demand for healthcare IT is growing investments in IT infrastructure development by private as well as public institutions in the healthcare space. Need for financial assistance to deploy advanced technologies in healthcare settings is making these investments highly crucial for healthcare IT adoption in the long run.

Recent Developments in Healthcare IT Market

In May 2025, GE HealthCare, a leading healthcare solutions provider launched CleaRecon DL, technology powered by a deep-learning algorithm. The new AI-powered solution is designed to enhance the quality of cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) images.

In May 2025, Oracle Health, Cleveland Clinic, and G42 joined hands to announce a strategic partnership. The collaboration is expected to be focused on developing a AI-based healthcare delivery platform. The initiative is aimed at enhancing patient care and public health management by leveraging healthcare IT and AI.

In May 2025, Innovaccer Inc., a renowned healthcare AI innovator announced the launch of its new healthcare intelligence platform called Innovaccer Gravity. The solution is aimed at helping organizations unlock the full value of their data and accelerate AI-driven transformation.

Speak to our Analyst: https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/healthcare-it-market

Major Challenges in Healthcare IT Industry

High initial costs required to develop and deploy healthcare IT solutions are expected to impede market growth potential in the future. Use of advanced technologies and additional costs associated with integration with legacy infrastructure are also expected to add up to the overall initial costs. Need for skilled professionals is also slated to lead to high initial investments.

Resistance to adoption from healthcare professionals and institutions is also a key restraint expected to hurt the demand for healthcare IT in the long run. Healthcare professionals are accustomed to their traditional workflows and approaches, moving to digital infrastructure could disrupt workflows. Hence, this hesitance is slated to hamper the adoption of healthcare IT on a global level.

Competitive Landscape

Top healthcare IT companies are expected to target artificial intelligence integration to stay ahead of the competitive curve. Use of cloud-based solutions and integration with telehealth and telemedicine solutions are also key opportunities for healthcare IT providers. Targeting developed countries with established healthcare infrastructure is more opportune for healthcare IT companies.

The major players in the healthcare IT industry include,

Oracle Corporation (USA)

Epic Systems Corporation (USA)

IBM Corporation (USA)

Microsoft Corporation (USA)

Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)

GE Healthcare (USA)

Siemens Healthineers (Germany)

Accenture (Ireland)

Cognizant (USA)

Optum (USA)

Salesforce, Inc. (USA)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (USA)

Medtronic (Ireland)

McKesson Corporation (USA)

Tata Consultancy Services (India)

Wipro Limited (India)

3M Health Information Systems (USA)

InterSystems Corporation (USA)

Healthcare IT Market Segmental Analysis

Global Healthcare IT Market is segmented by Application, Delivery Mode, End Use and region.

Based on Application , the market is segmented into Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems, Electronic Prescribing Systems (E-Prescribing Solutions), Laboratory Information, Clinical Information Systems, Medical Imaging Information Systems, Electronic Health Records, Tele-healthcare, Revenue Cycle Management, eClinical Solutions, Population Health Management (PHM), Digital Healthcare Supply Chain Management, Clinical alarm management, Healthcare Customer relationship management (CRM), Technology Solutions in the Healthcare Payers and Healthcare Analytics.

, the market is segmented into Computerized Provider Order Entry Systems, Electronic Prescribing Systems (E-Prescribing Solutions), Laboratory Information, Clinical Information Systems, Medical Imaging Information Systems, Electronic Health Records, Tele-healthcare, Revenue Cycle Management, eClinical Solutions, Population Health Management (PHM), Digital Healthcare Supply Chain Management, Clinical alarm management, Healthcare Customer relationship management (CRM), Technology Solutions in the Healthcare Payers and Healthcare Analytics. Based on Delivery Mode , the market is segmented into Solutions and Hardware.

, the market is segmented into Solutions and Hardware. Based on End Use , the market is segmented into Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers and Life Sciences Industry.

, the market is segmented into Healthcare Providers, Healthcare Payers and Life Sciences Industry. Based on region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa.

Regional Outlook

Presence of a developed healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare expenditure are helping North America lead the global demand for healthcare IT. Presence of companies such as McKesson, athenahealth, and Cerner Corporation is also cementing the region's dominance. The United States and Canada are predicted to be the top countries in the region.

Why the U.S. Leads the Healthcare IT Market

High healthcare spending & advanced infrastructure : The U.S. healthcare system accounts for nearly 18% of GDP, fueling technology adoption.

: The U.S. healthcare system accounts for nearly 18% of GDP, fueling technology adoption. Rising chronic diseases & aging population : The growing need for remote patient monitoring and value-based care drives digital innovation.

: The growing need for remote patient monitoring and value-based care drives digital innovation. Government & private investments : Federal initiatives supporting interoperability, AI integration, and telehealth expansion are creating a fertile environment.

: Federal initiatives supporting interoperability, AI integration, and telehealth expansion are creating a fertile environment. Presence of industry leaders: U.S. companies such as Oracle, Epic Systems, IBM, Microsoft, GE Healthcare, Optum, McKesson, and Salesforce are at the forefront of healthcare IT transformation.

Why are Healthcare IT companies increasing their Investments in the United States?

Quick adoption of healthcare IT in healthcare to improve patient care and streamline workflows are helping create new business scope for market players in the United States.

Early adoption of electronic health records, telemedicine, and integrated health platforms are also enabling investments in healthcare IT.

Adoption of data-driven clinical decision-making and emphasis on providing value-based care are also predicted to create new opportunities for healthcare IT companies focusing on the country.

Emphasis of healthcare providers to reduce costs of treatment and growing popularity of home healthcare are also estimated to boost revenue generation for healthcare IT companies.

Presence of multiple healthcare IT startups backed by robust venture capital funding is also helping the country emerge as a center of healthcare IT innovation.

Recent U.S. Focused Developments in Healthcare IT Market

Oracle Health & Cleveland Clinic partnered in May 2025 to build an AI-based healthcare delivery platform.

partnered in May 2025 to build an AI-based healthcare delivery platform. GE HealthCare launched CleaRecon DL , an AI-driven solution to improve diagnostic imaging quality.

launched , an AI-driven solution to improve diagnostic imaging quality. Innovaccer Inc., a U.S.-based healthcare AI innovator, unveiled Innovaccer Gravity, a platform to accelerate AI-driven transformation.

The Asia Pacific is slated to emerge as the fastest-growing region for healthcare IT companies in the long run. Boom in population growth, investments in healthcare infrastructure development, and expansion of geriatric population are driving healthcare IT demand. China, India, Japan, and Indonesia are key markets in this region.

Explore Extensive ongoing Coverage on Healthcare Sector:

Precision Medicine Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - 2032

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/precision-medicine-market

Dental Consumables Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - 2032

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/dental-consumables-market

Medical Billing Outsourcing Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - 2032 https://www.skyquestt.com/report/medical-billing-outsourcing-market

Industrial Enzymes Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - 2032

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/industrial-enzymes-market

Structural Health Monitoring Market - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast - 2032 https://www.skyquestt.com/report/structural-health-monitoring-market

About SkyQuest Technology Consulting

SkyQuest Technology Consulting is a leading Strategy Consulting and Market Research firm, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and growth consulting services, trusted by CXOs from Fortune 500 Companies, Start-ups, and MSMEs. The company comprises a team of expert research analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports in our database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 40+ industries & sub industries across 25 major countries worldwide, serving global clients across diverse industries. The company specializes in delivering customized intelligence, data-driven insights, and strategic advisory services that enable businesses to stay competitive and make informed decisions in rapidly evolving industries.

Contact Us:

SkyQuest Technology Consulting

1 Apache Way, Westford,

Massachusetts 01886

USA (+1) 351-333-4748

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.skyquestt.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2446095/SkyQuest_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/healthcare-it-market-is-expected-to-reach-usd-1033-78-billion-by-2032--skyquest-technology-consulting-302538787.html