DataM Intelligence 4 Market Research LLP: Cosmetic Surgery Market Size worth US$ 73.09 billion by 2033 with 7.9% CAGR, Report by DataM Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to DataM Intelligence, the global cosmetic surgery market size reached US$ 35.86 Billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 73.09 Billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2025-2033.

Cosmetic surgery is undergoing a global transformation, driven by rising aesthetic awareness, technological innovation, and shifting cultural attitudes toward beauty enhancement. From non-invasive treatments like injectables and laser-based therapies to advanced surgical procedures, demand is accelerating across diverse age groups and geographies. Increasing disposable income, the influence of social media, and broader accessibility to aesthetic procedures are fueling growth, particularly in emerging economies. At the same time, breakthroughs in safety, personalization, and recovery times are attracting a wider demographic. As competition intensifies and consumer expectations evolve, businesses operating in or entering the aesthetic space must stay ahead of fast-changing trends. Access to deep, data-backed insights is critical for capturing growth, identifying unmet needs, and navigating regulatory landscapes in this highly dynamic field. This report provides strategic intelligence to capitalize on one of the most resilient and fast-evolving segments in global healthcare and wellness.

Surge in Non-Surgical Treatments

Minimally invasive procedures, such as botulinum toxin injections, dermal fillers, and chemical peels, are at the forefront of the cosmetic surgery market's growth. According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), in 2020, approximately 13.3 million minimally invasive procedures were performed, accounting for a significant portion of the 15.6 million total cosmetic procedures. These treatments offer shorter recovery times, reduced risks, and affordability, making them highly attractive to consumers. The growing preference for non-surgical options is expected to continue driving market growth throughout the forecast period.

Benefits of Minimally Invasive Techniques

The appeal of minimally invasive procedures lies in their ability to deliver noticeable results with minimal discomfort and downtime. These treatments cater to busy lifestyles, allowing patients to resume daily activities quickly. Innovations in laser-based therapies and injectables have further enhanced the safety and efficacy of these procedures, broadening their adoption across diverse markets.

Breast Augmentation Leads with 36.5% Market Share

The mammoplasty procedure segment, particularly breast augmentation and reduction, accounted for 36.5% of the market share in 2024 and is expected to dominate through 2033. Breast reduction surgery, or reduction mammaplasty, removes excess breast fat, tissue, and skin to alleviate discomfort and enhance appearance for individuals with large breasts. In 2021, ASPS reported 365,000 breast augmentations, with 148,000 women opting for implant replacement and 71,000 choosing implant removal without replacement. The popularity of mammoplasty reflects its dual benefits of aesthetic improvement and physical comfort, driving its significant market presence.

North America Holds 40.7% Market Share

North America accounted for 40.7% of the global cosmetic surgery market in 2024, driven by a strong focus on external aesthetics, widespread acceptance of cosmetic procedures, and advancements in technology. The region's dominance is supported by a robust healthcare infrastructure and a high volume of both surgical and non-surgical procedures. ASPS data indicates that surgical procedures accounted for 54% of treatments, while non-surgical treatments grew by 44% in 2021. Women represented 94% of all procedures, with breast augmentation being the most common surgical procedure. North America's market leadership is further bolstered by regulatory approvals and innovation from major players like Solta Medical Inc. and Candela Corporation.

Emerging markets, particularly in Asia Pacific and Latin America, are witnessing rapid growth due to increasing disposable incomes and growing aesthetic awareness. Countries like Brazil and South Korea are seeing a surge in cosmetic procedures, driven by cultural shifts and improved access to advanced treatments. These regions present significant opportunities for market expansion as healthcare infrastructure improves and consumer demand rises.

Unlicensed Facilities Threaten Industry Growth

The presence of an unregulated market segment poses a significant challenge to the cosmetic surgery industry. The proliferation of unlicensed medical spas and non-certified practitioners, particularly in countries like Brazil, South Korea, and the United States, has led to an increase in substandard procedures and botched surgeries. These facilities often use inferior products and lack qualified professionals, undermining consumer trust and market credibility. Regulatory bodies are working to address these issues, but the persistence of illicit vendors remains a hurdle to sustained market growth.

Major Companies:

Major companies working towards the market's growth include Solta Medical Inc. (Bausch Health Companies), Candela Corporation, Cynosure Lutronic, Galderma, Johnson and Johnson, Tiger Aesthetics Medical, LLC, Sinclair, POLYTECH Health & Aesthetics GmbH, Implantech, Batavia Biosciences, among others.

Recent Developments:

In August 2025, ELIXIR MD, Inc. announced the establishment of a wholly owned subsidiary in Australia and New Zealand. As part of this expansion, the company also entered into an exclusive partnership with High Tech Medical Pty Ltd. to introduce the ELIXIR MD device throughout the region.

In July 2025, Apyx Medical Corporation launched its Renuvion device in China as part of its global expansion strategy. The rollout is supported by a distribution agreement with GlamMoon Medical Technology, a subsidiary of BeauCare Clinics Investment Co., Ltd., following initial market clearance from China's National Medical Products Administration.

