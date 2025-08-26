Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 26.08.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Breaking: AlsetAI zündet nächste Stufe - Neue Allianz mit CHIP Datacentres & Hochkarätige Vorstände markieren Wendepunkt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
26.08.2025 16:38 Uhr
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tripathi Foundation Inc: A Unified Equation for the Universe - All Formulas Released Today for Scientific Validation

Now Open for the Scientific Community to Test and Validate for Mankind

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / The Tripathi Foundation announces the release of the Universal Unity Script, a framework that derives physical, chemical, biological, and mathematical laws from two core assumptions. The script has been designed for scientists and researchers and is offered openly for rigorous testing and debate.

The framework produces derivations of Newtonian gravity, Maxwell's equations, QCD confinement, cosmological dynamics, black-hole thermodynamics, thermodynamic chemistry, metabolic scaling in biology, and mathematical invariants. It integrates verification against internal benchmarks and external datasets, ensuring that every step can be validated independently.

Personal Statement

"We could tell you that we are the smartest people in the world, but we are not. We are fairly simple people, more like Mr. Magoo, who accidentally stumbled on something special. What we have found is beyond our understanding, and we need your help. We are not vested in the outcome either way, true or false - we are simply curious, and we share because it is our intrinsic nature. If this framework is correct, we could have kept it private and become among the richest in the world. But that seems unnecessary, because the moment is already perfect."

Deliverables Summary

The Unity Script, when executed, provides:

  • Unified Equations (Origin - Meta-Layer - Forces).

  • Physics Reductions: Newton, Maxwell/QED, QCD, cosmology, black holes.

  • Cross-Domain Validations: chemistry, biology, mathematics.

  • Falsifiable Predictions tested against internal and external datasets.

  • PASS/FAIL Report Card for transparency.

Testing

To our knowledge, the script has been successfully tested on ChatGPT, Grok, and Claude. It is now presented to the scientific community with an open invitation: test it, challenge it, refine it.

Disclaimer

This release is intended solely for physicists, mathematicians, chemists, biologists, and researchers. Verification, falsification, and application rest with the global scientific community.

Humbly brought to you by the Tripathi Foundation Inc.

Contact Information

Carine Vieira
notify@tripathichildren.org
305-951-9500

.

SOURCE: Tripathi Foundation Inc



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/education/a-unified-equation-for-the-universe-all-formulas-released-today-for-scientific-validation-1065468

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien mit Crash-Tendenzen
Künstliche Intelligenz, Magnificent Seven, Tech-Euphorie – seit Monaten scheint an der Börse nur eine Richtung zu existieren: nach oben. Doch hinter den Rekordkursen lauert eine gefährliche Wahrheit. Die Bewertungen vieler Tech-Schwergewichte haben historische Extremniveaus erreicht. Shiller-KGV bei 39, Buffett-Indikator auf Allzeithoch – schon in der Dotcom-Ära war der Markt kaum teurer.

Hinzu kommen euphorische Anlegerstimmung, IPO-Hypes ohne Substanz, kreditfinanzierte Wertpapierkäufe in Rekordhöhe und charttechnische Warnsignale, die Erinnerungen an 2000 und 2021 wecken. Gleichzeitig drücken geopolitische Risiken, Trumps aggressive Zollpolitik und saisonale Börsenschwäche auf die Perspektiven.

Die Gefahr: Aus der schleichenden Korrektur könnte ein rasanter Crash werden – und der könnte vor allem überbewertete KI- und Chipwerte hart treffen.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezial-Report zeigen wir Ihnen, welche Tech-Aktien am stärksten gefährdet sind und wie Sie Ihr Depot vor dem Platzen der Blase schützen könnten.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report!

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.