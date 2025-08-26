LifeRx.md Expands Clinical Services to Include NAD+ and Methylene Blue; Confirms Leadership in GLP and GIP Metabolic Care

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / LifeRx.md today announced a definitive expansion of its clinical services. After establishing a permanent leadership position in GLP and GIP metabolic care, LifeRx.md will introduce clinician-supervised NAD+ and methylene blue therapies to its treatment menu, effective September 2025.

This expansion is a permanent enhancement to LifeRx.md's clinician-led platform. The new therapies will be delivered only after patients complete a medical assessment and receive a personalized treatment plan from a licensed clinician. All treatments will be provided under direct medical supervision, with established follow-up and monitoring protocols in place.

"Maturing our clinical offerings is a strategic step that strengthens LifeRx.md's commitment to safe, medically supervised care," said Nic Sementas, Chief Advocacy Officer of LifeRx.md. "These additions expand therapeutic options for patients who seek clinician-guided programs that build on our GLP and GIP work. Our clinical teams will manage eligibility, dosing where applicable, and ongoing follow-up to ensure each patient receives an individualized plan."

Key facts about the expansion:

• Timing: New services will be available beginning September 2025.

• Treatments added: NAD+ and methylene blue will be offered as clinician-supervised options.

• Clinical process: Every patient will undergo an intake assessment, medical screening, and a clinician review before any treatment.

• Individualized care: Treatment plans will be tailored to the patient's medical history, medications, and clinical needs.

• Safety and monitoring: Scheduled follow-up, documentation of clinical metrics, and medical oversight will be built into each patient plan.

LifeRx.md will implement the expansion through a phased rollout designed to ensure that clinical protocols, staff training, supply logistics, and patient education materials are complete. The company will make clear, clinician-authored resources available that outline eligibility criteria, any contraindications, the assessment process, and the required follow-up schedule.

LifeRx.md's platform connects patients with licensed medical professionals for telehealth consultations and medically supervised treatment programs. The company's model emphasizes clinical assessment, patient safety, and clear medical oversight for all services provided or coordinated by the platform.

LifeRx.md is a clinical and telehealth platform focused on delivering medically supervised metabolic care and related therapies. The company offers structured treatment programs guided by licensed clinicians and designed to meet individual patient needs. LifeRx.md provides telehealth access, clinician assessment, and ongoing medical monitoring for patients seeking evidence-informed metabolic and cellular support options.

