Las Vegas Sands Announces a $300,000 Sands Cares Donation to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth

The 2025 contribution continues Sands' long-term commitment to working with NPHY on lasting solutions for decreasing Nevada's high incidence of youth homelessness

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) has contributed $300,000 through the Sands Cares global community engagement program to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth (NPHY) in support of its mission to combat the critical issue of youth homelessness in Nevada.

Sands' long-term partnership with NPHY, which began in 2014 and has encompassed $2.9 million in funding for the organization, is one of the company's top community engagement priorities in its Las Vegas corporate headquarters.

The 2025 Sands Cares donation continues support for three core strategies: meeting the immediate needs of youth in crisis with funding for NPHY's outreach efforts, emergency shelter and housing programs; building lasting solutions to address youth homelessness with a portion of the contribution earmarked to help NPHY strengthen organizational capacity; and fueling advocacy and awareness initiatives with funding designated for the Movement to End Youth Homelessness, including the annual Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit and a new Movement Youth Action Board.

According to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, youth homelessness in Clark County increased 34% from 2023 to 2024. Statewide, the number of young people experiencing homelessness increased by 27% from 2023 to 2024. In addition, homelessness risk factors have accelerated as Nevada is facing the most extreme shortage of affordable housing in the nation, with only 17 affordable rentals available for every 100 extremely low-income rental households, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.

"Over the past decade, Sands has been a key part of our growth and transformation by helping to nurture our objectives through both funding and involvement in strategic programs," NPHY CEO Arash Ghafoori said. "Our vision has been to address the systems-level change that must happen to truly impact youth homelessness, while growing and enhancing our youth programs and the capabilities of our organization. Sands has been with us every step of the way, contributing to our efforts to become a more sophisticated organization that is well-equipped to work with the growing number of youth in Nevada facing homelessness, along with a formidable leader in the fight to address this serious crisis in our community."

With Sands Cares' support, NPHY served 681 youths across its programs in fiscal year 2023-2024, and the 2025 contribution continues underwriting for NPHY's comprehensive continuum of care for young people experiencing homelessness, which includes outreach efforts, Safe Place mobile crisis intervention, family reunification, the drop-in center and housing programs spanning emergency shelter, transitional housing and rapid-re-housing.

The 2025 Sands Cares funding also is providing NPHY with capacity-building resources, enabling the organization to further its programmatic work with youth while adding new positions to support the growth of NPHY's development, communications, systems-level and advocacy work.

Finally, the Sands Cares investment again is empowering NPHY's leadership of the Movement to End Youth Homelessness centering on the Nevada Youth Homelessness Summit, which has been presented annually by NPHY and Sands since 2017. In addition, funding is supporting the development of NPHY's Movement Youth Action Board, which aims to ensure young people with lived experience of homelessness can provide leadership on solutions and systemic change; the re-vamp of the Movement's website to streamline advocacy learning; and NPHY's advocacy goals for the 2025 Nevada legislative session.

"We have seen NPHY greatly accelerate the fight to end youth homelessness on numerous fronts - from helping define a pathway toward bright futures for youths in crisis to leading the statewide charge for responding to Nevada's high incidence rates through collaboration, advocacy and policy change," Ron Reese, senior vice president of global communications and corporate affairs, said. "Our continued support stems from our commitment to solving the youth homelessness crisis, and the confidence we have in NPHY's vision and leadership."

The Sands Cares partnership with NPHY and Sands' dedication to addressing youth homelessness falls under the company's priority on providing hardship relief for disadvantaged populations. To learn more about the Sands Cares community engagement program, visit https://www.sands.com/responsibility.

To learn more about Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth, visit nphy.org.

