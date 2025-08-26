Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2025
LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26
Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')
Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58
Monthly Portfolio Update
As at 31 July 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £113.3m.
Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2025
Rank
Company
Sector
Country of Incorporation
% of Net Assets
1
AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*
Financials
Japan
13.2
2
Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**
Financials
Luxembourg
7.1
3
Alibaba Group
Consumer Discretionary
Hong Kong
3.0
4
Unilever
Consumer Staples
United Kingdom
3.0
5
Lloyds Banking Group
Financials
United Kingdom
3.0
6
Dassault Aviation
Industrials
France
2.8
7
TotalEnergies
Energy
France
2.8
8
Orange
Communication Services
France
2.7
9
Qinetiq
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.6
10
ENI
Energy
Italy
2.4
11
Jet2
Industrials
United Kingdom
2.4
12
RTX
Industrials
United States
2.4
13
Danieli
Industrials
Italy
1.9
14
General Dynamics
Industrials
United States
1.8
15
Terveystalo
Health Care
Finland
1.7
16
Azelis Group
Materials
Belgium
1.5
17
Sanofi
Health Care
France
1.4
18
Bakkafrost
Consumer Staples
Denmark
1.4
19
Verizon Communications
Communication Services
United States
1.3
20
Breedon Group
Materials
United Kingdom
1.2
21
Nestle
Consumer Staples
Switzerland
1.1
22
Intel
Information Technology
United States
1.1
23
Kalmar
Industrials
Finland
0.9
24
Philips
Health Care
Netherlands
0.8
Total equity investments
63.5
Cash and other net assets
36.5
Net assets
100.0
* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC
**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership
Geographical Distribution as at 31 July 2025
% of Net Assets
Europe ex UK
21.5
Japan
13.2
United Kingdom
12.2
Americas: Private Equity Fund
7.1
Americas: Direct Equities
6.5
Asia Pacific ex Japan
3.0
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
36.5
100.0
Sector Distribution as at 31 July 2025
% of Net Assets
Financials: Japan Fund
13.2
Financials: Private Equity Fund
7.1
Financials: Direct Equities
3.0
Total Financials
23.3
Industrials
14.8
Consumer Staples
5.5
Energy
5.2
Communication Services
4.0
Health Care
3.9
Consumer Discretionary
3.0
Materials
2.7
Information Technology
1.1
Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets
36.5
100.0
The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.
The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com
26 August 2025