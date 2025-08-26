Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2025

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 July 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £113.3m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2025

Rank Company Sector Country of Incorporation % of Net Assets 1 AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund* Financials Japan 13.2 2 Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp** Financials Luxembourg 7.1 3 Alibaba Group Consumer Discretionary Hong Kong 3.0 4 Unilever Consumer Staples United Kingdom 3.0 5 Lloyds Banking Group Financials United Kingdom 3.0 6 Dassault Aviation Industrials France 2.8 7 TotalEnergies Energy France 2.8 8 Orange Communication Services France 2.7 9 Qinetiq Industrials United Kingdom 2.6 10 ENI Energy Italy 2.4 11 Jet2 Industrials United Kingdom 2.4 12 RTX Industrials United States 2.4 13 Danieli Industrials Italy 1.9 14 General Dynamics Industrials United States 1.8 15 Terveystalo Health Care Finland 1.7 16 Azelis Group Materials Belgium 1.5 17 Sanofi Health Care France 1.4 18 Bakkafrost Consumer Staples Denmark 1.4 19 Verizon Communications Communication Services United States 1.3 20 Breedon Group Materials United Kingdom 1.2 21 Nestle Consumer Staples Switzerland 1.1 22 Intel Information Technology United States 1.1 23 Kalmar Industrials Finland 0.9 24 Philips Health Care Netherlands 0.8 Total equity investments 63.5 Cash and other net assets 36.5 Net assets 100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 July 2025

% of Net Assets Europe ex UK 21.5 Japan 13.2 United Kingdom 12.2 Americas: Private Equity Fund 7.1 Americas: Direct Equities 6.5 Asia Pacific ex Japan 3.0 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 36.5 100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 July 2025

% of Net Assets Financials: Japan Fund 13.2 Financials: Private Equity Fund 7.1 Financials: Direct Equities 3.0 Total Financials 23.3 Industrials 14.8 Consumer Staples 5.5 Energy 5.2 Communication Services 4.0 Health Care 3.9 Consumer Discretionary 3.0 Materials 2.7 Information Technology 1.1 Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets 36.5 100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

