PR Newswire
26.08.2025 16:54 Uhr
136 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Global Opportunities Trust Plc - Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2025

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, August 26

Global Opportunities Trust plc ('the Company')

Legal Entity Identifier: 2138005T5CT5ITZ7ZX58

Monthly Portfolio Update

As at 31 July 2025, the Net Assets of the Company were £113.3m.

Portfolio Holdings as at 31 July 2025

Rank

Company

Sector

Country of Incorporation

% of Net Assets

1

AVI Japanese Special Situations Fund*

Financials

Japan

13.2

2

Volunteer Park Capital Fund SCSp**

Financials

Luxembourg

7.1

3

Alibaba Group

Consumer Discretionary

Hong Kong

3.0

4

Unilever

Consumer Staples

United Kingdom

3.0

5

Lloyds Banking Group

Financials

United Kingdom

3.0

6

Dassault Aviation

Industrials

France

2.8

7

TotalEnergies

Energy

France

2.8

8

Orange

Communication Services

France

2.7

9

Qinetiq

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.6

10

ENI

Energy

Italy

2.4

11

Jet2

Industrials

United Kingdom

2.4

12

RTX

Industrials

United States

2.4

13

Danieli

Industrials

Italy

1.9

14

General Dynamics

Industrials

United States

1.8

15

Terveystalo

Health Care

Finland

1.7

16

Azelis Group

Materials

Belgium

1.5

17

Sanofi

Health Care

France

1.4

18

Bakkafrost

Consumer Staples

Denmark

1.4

19

Verizon Communications

Communication Services

United States

1.3

20

Breedon Group

Materials

United Kingdom

1.2

21

Nestle

Consumer Staples

Switzerland

1.1

22

Intel

Information Technology

United States

1.1

23

Kalmar

Industrials

Finland

0.9

24

Philips

Health Care

Netherlands

0.8

Total equity investments

63.5

Cash and other net assets

36.5

Net assets

100.0

* Sub-Fund of Gateway UCITS Funds PLC

**Luxembourg Special Limited Partnership

Geographical Distribution as at 31 July 2025

% of Net Assets

Europe ex UK

21.5

Japan

13.2

United Kingdom

12.2

Americas: Private Equity Fund

7.1

Americas: Direct Equities

6.5

Asia Pacific ex Japan

3.0

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

36.5

100.0

Sector Distribution as at 31 July 2025

% of Net Assets

Financials: Japan Fund

13.2

Financials: Private Equity Fund

7.1

Financials: Direct Equities

3.0

Total Financials

23.3

Industrials

14.8

Consumer Staples

5.5

Energy

5.2

Communication Services

4.0

Health Care

3.9

Consumer Discretionary

3.0

Materials

2.7

Information Technology

1.1

Liquidity funds, cash and other net assets

36.5

100.0

The geographical distribution is based on each investment's principal stock exchange listing or domicile, except in instances where this would not give a proper indication of where its activities predominate.

The portfolio holdings and distribution of assets can also be viewed on the Company's website at globalopportunitiestrust.com

For further information please contact:

Juniper Partners Limited

Company Secretary

Telephone: 0131 378 0500

26 August 2025


