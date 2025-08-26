Established., worldwide licensing company owner of global brands RCA, Thomson, Blaupunkt, and Schneider, has officially acquired the iconic Technicolor brand, known worldwide for its legacy in motion pictures and creative technologies for movies, advertising and animation. This strategic acquisition adds significant depth to an already rich portfolio of over 20 consumer technology and lifestyle brands.

Hall O'Donnell, CEO of Established., shared his enthusiasm, saying "we're genuinely excited about this major acquisition. Technicolor is a legendary brand in entertainment and technology, with a heritage that spans generations. We're proud to partner with such an iconic name and look forward to applying our expertise to grow its footprint globally."

This move marks a new chapter for Established., reinforcing its ambition to build a leading global portfolio of licensed brands. Alongside RCA, Thomson, Blaupunkt, Schneider, and Saba, Established. is committed to growing the Technicolor brand through licensing across products, services, and beyond.

Founded in 1915, Technicolor is a legendary brand at the crossroads of entertainment and technology. With over a century of innovation in motion picture color, visual effects, and media technology, Technicolor has shaped how the world experiences film, television, and digital content. Synonymous with creativity and technical excellence, the brand has collaborated with the most iconic names in Hollywood and beyond.

Now part of the Established. group, Technicolor is entering a new chapter, expanding into consumer electronics, services, and lifestyle products through global licensing. Building on its rich heritage, Technicolor continues to inspire the next generation of technology-driven experiences for home, entertainment, and everyday life.

About Established.

Established group, a brand management company that discovers, stewards, and empowers the world's best brands. Our global portfolio of trademarks is known for its momentous innovation, creativity, and integrity: RCA, Thomson, Blaupunkt, Schneider, Saba, NordMende, Radiola, Ferguson, Victor, Victrola, Proscan, Acoustic Research, Badgley Mischka, C&C California, Rachel Rachel Roy, Kay Unger. We offer brand awareness that's synonymous with trust, recognition, and social capital. Headquartered in Houston, with offices in Silicon Valley, Miami, Paris, Luxembourg, Dubai, and Shenzhen, we take a uniquely human approach to the way we do business. We are mindful protectors, engaged collaborators, and stewards of ingenuity. From startups to Fortune 500 companies, our brands, services, and solutions scale with every need. For more information about Established., please visit us at https://www.established.inc and on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/established-inc/

