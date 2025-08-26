Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn to Keynote Conga Connect 2026

Connect conference brings together business leaders for three days of inspiration, innovation, and impact

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Conga , the market leader?at the forefront of AI-powered innovation in CPQ, CLM, and Document Automation, today announced that Olympic gold medalist Lindsey Vonn will be a keynote speaker at Conga Connect 2026, the company's flagship customer event.

One of the most decorated skiers in history, Vonn brings a unique perspective on perseverance, performance, and purpose -- making her the perfect voice for a community focused on transformation and growth. Aside from being an Olympic medalist and World Cup champion, Vonn is also a bestselling author and philanthropist.

"Conga Connect is where our customers come together to share ideas, learn from one another, and get inspired to lead change," said Dave Osborne, CEO of Conga. "Having Lindsey Vonn join us is a huge honor -- her story of resilience and determination will resonate deeply with every attendee."

The conference will focus on how businesses can unleash innovation, accelerate intelligence, and empower connection. In addition to Vonn's session, the conference will feature keynotes from CEO Dave Osborne and Chief Product Officer Rohit Chhabra. Osborne will speak to how Conga helps companies accelerate their journey to becoming a more connected and intelligent business. He'll share Conga's vision for the future and how the business is helping leading companies around the globe maximize revenue and profit while minimizing risk.

Chhabra will share the latest AI-powered innovation that Conga is delivering across its platform and solutions. He'll share specific examples of how Conga is transforming everything from automated contract drafting and risk analysis, to guided selling and intelligent quote generation -- helping customers move faster with greater accuracy.

Taking place March 9-11, 2026, in Orlando, Florida, Connect is where business leaders, technology innovators, and industry trailblazers converge to unlock their full growth potential. Conga Connect 2026 will be held at the Omni Orlando Resort at ChampionsGate, a central location offering modern amenities and a vibrant backdrop for the conference experience.

