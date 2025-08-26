ScalePad Launches Lifecycle Manager X: Enabling the First Customer Success Platform for MSPs

New module propels Lifecycle Manager to become the first Customer Success Platform built for MSPs.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / Today, ScalePad releases Lifecycle Manager X, a powerful new module that evolves Lifecycle Manager into the first-ever Customer Success Platform purpose-built for MSPs. With Lifecycle Manager X, ScalePad is leading MSPs through the Customer Success evolution, where MSPs shift from service providers to strategic growth partners for their clients.

"Customer Success programs have fueled SaaS growth for over a decade," said Chris Day, CEO of ScalePad. "Now it's time for MSPs to benefit from the same model. Lifecycle Manager X empowers them to sit at the strategy table and drive outcomes - not just manage IT."

For years, Lifecycle Manager has been a market-leading solution in helping MSPs simplify asset lifecycle management and deliver operational efficiency. With the introduction of Lifecycle Manager X, the platform takes a bold leap forward - enabling MSPs to build a client system of record, create more strategic plans and lead effective quarterly business reviews (QBRs).

Lifecycle Manager X introduces a suite of strategic capabilities, including:

ClientIQ: Drive better conversations in client meetings with AI-powered client summaries.

Goals: Get faster buy-in by aligning recommendations to client objectives.

Budgets: Tie decisions to IT budgets. Forecast spend like a CFO.

Assessments: Drive urgency by scoring risk and showing progress.

Meetings: Centralize every strategic meeting agenda, note, and action items.

Reports: No more stitched-together decks. Just real QBR firepower.

Analytics: Explore service quality metrics like ticket trends and CSAT scores.

Segmentation: Categorize clients based on value and needs.

"The MSP space is evolving-clients want strategy, not just support," said Day. "Lifecycle Manager X brings together technology and a customer success methodology, allowing MSPs to deliver more value, build trust, and become indispensable business partners."

With Lifecycle Manager X, ScalePad is redefining what it means to be a modern MSP. This isn't just a product update - it's a shift in identity and opportunity. The Customer Success era for MSPs has begun, and ScalePad is leading the way.

Lifecycle Manager X is now available as an enhanced offering for all Lifecycle Manager Pro partners looking to expand their customer success capabilities.

Learn how Customer Success is redefining the MSP-client relationship, visit: scalepad.com/lifecycle-manager

About ScalePad:

ScalePad provides MSPs of every size with the knowledge, technology, and community they need to deliver increased client value while navigating the continuously changing terrain of the IT landscape. With a suite of integrated products that automate and standardize MSP's operations, analyze and uncover new opportunities, and expand value to clients, ScalePad is equipping the MSP adventure.

More than just software, ScalePad delivers support MSPs love. In 2025, won three Stevie® Awards for Customer Service, including the People's Choice Award for Favorite Customer Service. ScalePad has also received honors like MSP Today's Product of the Year, G2's 2024 Fastest Growing Product, and 2024 Best IT Management Product, and has been named a Great Place to Work from 2023 through 2025. ScalePad is a privately held company serving over 12,000 MSPs across the globe. Learn more at scalepad.com .

Media Contact:

Brittany McDougall

media@scalepad.com

(604) 334-8986

