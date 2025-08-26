Action Behavior Centers Expands ABC Academy With Eight New Locations to Support School-Age Children with Autism

Action Behavior Centers (ABC), a leading provider of evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD), announced today the expansion of its ABC Academy program.

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / August 26, 2025 / ABC Academy is an intentionally designed therapy model for children ages 5-12. It was created to bridge the gap between early intervention and school by providing ongoing support for children who are enrolled in school part-time or full-time. Since its launch, ABC Academy has grown rapidly to meet the needs of families across the Southwest. Today, seven Academy centers operate in Dallas, Houston, San Antonio, Austin, and Phoenix. By the end of 2025, the program will more than double in size, with eight additional centers planned across Texas, Arizona, and Colorado, including the first two Denver locations.

This year, ABC Academy marked several milestones that reflect its growing impact on local communities. In Austin, Round Rock Academy and Cedar Park Academy each celebrated its one-year anniversary. Houston families commemorated the one-year anniversary of Katy Academy, while the Dallas-Fort Worth community marked the two-year anniversary of Allen Academy.

The program's expansion will continue through the end of 2025. October will bring new centers in Georgetown (Austin), Sugar Land (Houston), and Live Oak (San Antonio). In November, ABC Academy will enter the Colorado market with new centers in Thornton and Aurora, alongside an additional opening in Houston's Spring community. In December, the program will expand further with Lewisville Academy in Dallas-Fort Worth and Chandler Academy in Phoenix.

By combining ABA therapy with a classroom-like setting, ABC Academy equips children with the tools to thrive in more naturalistic environments while continuing to receive individualized support from Board Certified Behavior Analysts (BCBAs). Each ABC Academy center emphasizes group instruction readiness, classroom participation, social skill development, and individualized goal setting tailored to each child's unique needs.

"Families often find that their child isn't fully ready to move from early intervention directly into a general education classroom," said Jacqueline Baker, Vice President and Market Leader at Action Behavior Centers. "ABC Academy bridges that gap by providing the structure, routine, and targeted support children need to build confidence, strengthen essential skills, and prepare for long-term success in school."

Learn more: https://www.actionbehavior.com/services/academy

About Action Behavior Centers

Action Behavior Centers (ABC) provides evidence-based applied behavior analysis (ABA) therapy for children diagnosed with autism spectrum disorder (ASD). Our services include diagnostic support, Family Guidance, school readiness programs, and Early Intensive Behavioral Intervention (EIBI) at 300+ locations nationwide. Visit www.actionbehavior.com to find a center near you.

Media Contact:

Matt Stringer

Chief Marketing Officer

matt.stringer@actionbehavior.com

SOURCE: Action Behavior Centers

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/action-behavior-centers-expands-abc-academy-with-eight-new-locations-1065542