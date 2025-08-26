A forest fire in southern Spain that burned roughly 800 hectares of pasture, crops, and oak forests originated in an electrical box of a photovoltaic plant's tracking system, according to the Civil Guard's Nature Protection Service (SEPRONA). From pv magazine Spain A forest fire that burned roughly 800 hectares in Casas de Don Pedro, in Spain's southern province of Badajoz, in June originated inside a photovoltaic plant, according to SEPRONA. Investigators determined through forensic inspection that the fire began in a box that overheated the solar panel tracking system. It spread rapidly due ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...