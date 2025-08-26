Enhance Reliability and Efficiency in High-Performance Imaging Solutions with Deep Data Analytics and On-Chip Monitoring

proteanTecs®, a global leader in deep data solutions for electronics health and performance monitoring, and Dream Chip Technologies, a Tessolve Company and a leading provider of advanced Image Signal Processors (ISP), today announced a strategic collaboration to bring to market an advanced solution for next-generation imaging applications. The joint initiative targets high-performance, scalable, and safety-compliant systems targeted at automotive and other critical sectors like industrial, aerospace, and robotics, using the combination of HPC and computer vision.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250826148358/en/

proteanTecs and Dream Chip collaborate on an advanced solution for next-generation imaging applications.

Dream Chip Technologies' modular ISP architecture enables seamless scalability, allowing customers to customize imaging pipelines to match specific application demands. Its low-latency design ensures optimal performance with minimal resource usage, and its silicon-proven implementation adheres to ISO 26262 safety standards, delivering consistent real-world reliability.

As part of this collaboration, the two companies will integrate proteanTecs' on-chip embedded monitors into Dream Chip Technologies' SoC Design Platform to enhance functional safety (FuSa), system reliability and mission profiles, and optimize power/performance envelopes. Leveraging proteanTecs' advanced deep data applications, the combined solution introduces real-time, workload-aware predictive monitoring. By identifying the severity of emerging issues and providing early warning signals and actionable insights, this integration ensures safer, more resilient, and optimized imaging devices.

"The automotive industry demands the highest levels of safety and reliability," said Dr. Jens Benndorf, CEO at Dream Chip Technologies. "As ISP adoption and platform enabled large scale SoC design expands across ADAS and autonomous driving systems, our collaboration with proteanTecs enables next-level visibility and ML-based predictive intelligence. Our joint customers will benefit from improved system robustness, elevated performance, and an enhanced level of security and safety."

"Imaging solutions, especially in automotive and aerospace applications, face increasing demands for speed, image quality, efficiency, and reliability," said Uzi Baruch, Chief Strategy Officer at proteanTecs. "Combining proteanTecs' chip telemetry, which provides continuous monitoring and predictive insights, with Dream Chip Technologies' uniquely customizable and flexible ISP architecture, makes for an ideal partnership to meet these advanced imaging challenges."

Both proteanTecs and Dream Chip Technologies bring proven technologies backed by customer success stories and real-world application results in advanced SoCs down to 2nm, delivering measurable return on investment and underscoring value as critical enablers of advanced customizable chip development.

About proteanTecs

proteanTecs is the leading provider of deep data analytics for advanced electronics monitoring. Trusted by global leaders in the datacenter, automotive, communications and mobile markets, the company provides system health and performance monitoring, from production to the field. By applying machine learning to novel data created by on-chip monitors, the company's deep data analytics solutions deliver unparalleled visibility and actionable insights leading to new levels of quality and reliability. Founded in 2017 and backed by world-leading investors, the company is headquartered in Israel and has offices in the United States, India and Taiwan.

About Dream Chip Technologies

Dream Chip Technologies is Europe's premier chip design service provider, specializing in automotive System-on-Chip solutions for ADAS and autonomous driving applications. Its industry-setting camera ISP IP and robust functional safety solutions empower customers to create differentiated, high-performance products, supported by a team of over 250 engineers skilled in advanced technologies down to 5nm chip. Since joining the Tessolve group in November 2024, Dream Chip Technologies now offers a comprehensive, end-to-end chip development cycle-from initial requirements and architecture through chip design, embedded software, systems integration, testing, and productization. Founded in December 2009 and headquartered near Hanover, Germany, Dream Chip Technologies operates five design centers across Europe and one in India.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250826148358/en/

Contacts:

PRESS CONTACT

Jennifer Scher

Content Communications Manager

jennifer.s@proteantecs.com