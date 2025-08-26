Iconic Courmayeur Mont Blanc Joins Ikon Pass

Ikon Pass will offer five new mountains within the stunning Valle d'Aosta region of the Italian Alps for winter 25/26, unlocking even more of Europe for Ikon Pass holders. Score your Ikon Pass at its current low rates before prices go up.

Nestled among some of Europe's most iconic and highest peaks, including the Matterhorn and Mont Blanc, Valle d'Aosta offers spectacular scenery and high-altitude culture where Italian elegance meets mountain adventure. Ikon Pass offers access to five of the region's mountains Courmayeur Mont Blanc, Cervino Ski Paradise, La Thuile Espace San Bernardo, Monterosa Ski, and Pila with charming alpine villages, refined hospitality, and Michelin-starred cuisine. From Valle d'Aosta, Ikon Pass holders can even cross borders, with direct access from Cervino Ski Paradise to Zermatt Matterhorn and a short trip from Courmayeur to Chamonix through the Mont Blanc tunnel, all Swiss and French Ikon Pass destinations.

"We are proud and excited to join the Ikon Pass community," said Danilo Chatrian, Courmayeur Mont Blanc Funivie General Director and project representative in Valle d'Aosta. "This partnership opens the door to U.S. skiers and riders, offering the opportunity to discover the breathtaking scenery and exceptional winter experiences that make Valle d'Aosta a true hidden gem of the Alps. From iconic peaks and world-class skiing to gourmet cuisine and authentic alpine charm, we are thrilled to share the unique spirit of our special region in Italy with a wider global audience."

For the 25/26 season, Ikon Pass holders will have access to seven days combined among Courmayeur Mont Blanc, Cervino Ski Paradise, La Thuile Espace San Bernardo, Monterosa Ski, and Pila at Valle d'Aosta with no blackout dates, and Ikon Base Pass holders will have access to five days combined, also with no blackout dates. Valle d'Aosta is not available on the Ikon Session Pass.

"Endless joy abounds when exploring the special mountain culture of the Alps, and Valle d'Aosta serves it up among five distinct mountains," said Erik Forsell, Chief Marketing Officer, Alterra Mountain Company. "We are excited to expand Ikon Pass access in Europe by offering even more Italy for winter 25/26."

Exclusive member benefits also include Friends Family discounts, Ikon Pass Travel, a Protect Our Winters membership, and so much more. Plus up the power of the pass with Peak Perks, a collection of benefits and discounts exclusively tailored for Ikon Pass holders, from gear to innovative services.

For all Ikon Pass products and pricing, please visit https://www.ikonpass.com/en/shop-passes.

Ikon Pass by the Numbers

Destinations: 63

Continents: 5

Countries: 11

States: 17

Canadian Provinces: 4

Total Acres: 273,165

Trails: 7,786

Lifts: 1,844

About Ikon Pass

The Ikon Pass welcomes skiers and riders to a community of inspiring mountain destinations and the people who live and play among them across the Americas, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Japan. Brought to you by Alterra Mountain Company, the Ikon Pass unlocks adventure at iconic and unique destinations including Aspen Snowmass, Steamboat, Winter Park, Copper Mountain Resort, Arapahoe Basin, and Eldora Mountain Resort in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Sierra-at-Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort, and Snow Valley in California; Jackson Hole Mountain Resort in Wyoming; Big Sky Resort in Montana; Alyeska Resort in Alaska; Stratton, Sugarbush Resort, and Killington in Vermont; Snowshoe in West Virginia; The Highlands and Boyne Mountain in Michigan; Crystal Mountain and The Summit at Snoqualmie in Washington; Mt. Bachelor in Oregon; Sun Valley and Schweitzer in Idaho; Tremblant and Le Massif de Charlevoix in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; SkiBig3 in Alberta, Canada; Revelstoke Mountain Resort, RED Mountain, Cypress Mountain, Panorama Mountain Resort and Sun Peaks Resort in British Columbia, Canada; Sunday River and Sugarloaf in Maine; Loon Mountain in New Hampshire; Camelback Resort and Blue Mountain Resort in Pennsylvania; Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico; Deer Valley Resort, Solitude Mountain Resort, Brighton Resort, Alta Ski Area, Snowbird and Snowbasin in Utah; Chamonix Mont-Blanc Valley in France; Dolomiti Superski and Valle d'Aosta in Italy; Grandvalira Resorts in Andorra; Kitzbühel and Ischgl in Austria; Zermatt and St. Moritz in Switzerland; Thredbo and Mt Buller in Australia; Coronet Peak, The Remarkables, Mt Hutt in New Zealand; Niseko United and Arai Mountain Resort in Japan; and Valle Nevado in Chile. Special offers are available at CMH Heli-Skiing Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing, the world's largest heli-skiing and heli-accessed hiking operation. For more information, please visit www.ikonpass.com.

About Alterra Mountain Company

Alterra Mountain Company is a family of iconic year-round mountain destinations, the world's largest heli-skiing operation, and Ikon Pass the premier ski and snowboard season pass offering access to more than 60 iconic mountain destinations around the world. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado and born out of a shared love of the mountains and adventure, the company has brought together some of the world's most aspirational brands, including: Steamboat, Winter Park and Arapahoe Basin in Colorado; Palisades Tahoe, Mammoth Mountain, June Mountain, Big Bear Mountain Resort and Snow Valley in California; Stratton Mountain and Sugarbush Resort in Vermont; Snowshoe Mountain in West Virginia; Tremblant in Quebec and Blue Mountain in Ontario, Canada; Crystal Mountain in Washington; Schweitzer in Idaho; Deer Valley Resort and Solitude Mountain Resort in Utah; CMH Heli-Skiing Summer Adventures and Mike Wiegele Helicopter Skiing in British Columbia. Also included in the portfolio are Alpine Aerotech, a worldwide helicopter support and maintenance service center in British Columbia, Canada, Aspenware, the ski industry leader in technology services and e-commerce, and Ski Butlers, the global leader in ski and snowboard rental delivery. For more information, please visit www.alterramtn.co.

About Valle d'Aosta

Valle d'Aosta, an exclusive Italian alpine region, offers a distinctive skiing experience set against the majestic backdrop of Mont Blanc, Matterhorn, Monte Rosa and Gran Paradiso. Renowned for its exceptional snow conditions, and breathtaking high-altitude scenery, the region combines Italian elegance with alpine adventure. The ski resorts here are also known for offering some of the most exciting freeride spots in the Alps, attracting thrill-seekers looking for off-piste challenges and pristine powder. Visitors can explore charming mountain villages, indulge in Michelin-starred cuisine, and unwind in luxurious thermal spas or boutique chalets. With direct access to both French and Swiss ski resorts, Valle d'Aosta also invites guests to ski internationally all from one unforgettable location.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250826157740/en/

Contacts:

Amelie Bruzat

The Ashima Group

amelie@theashimagroup.com