Pet Insurance Market worth US$29.80 billion by 2030 with 15.7% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Pet Insurance Market, valued at US$12.51 billion in 2024, stood at US$14.35 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 15.7% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$29.80 billion by the end of the period. This growth is mainly driven by changing consumer preferences, increasing veterinary care costs, and the growing adoption of digital technologies throughout the insurance industry.

A key factor driving market growth is the ongoing increase in pet ownership, with people who see pets as family members being more likely to invest in their long-term health. This trend leads to higher demand for comprehensive insurance policies that cover accidents, illnesses, and preventive care services. Additionally, the rising cost of veterinary treatments, including diagnostics, surgeries, and chronic disease management, encourages pet owners to choose insurance products to manage financial risks.

Moreover, growing awareness of pet insurance benefits, including pet coverage in employee benefits programs, and expanding adoption in emerging markets further reinforce the market's growth trajectory.

By product type, In the pet insurance market, the private segment held the largest share in 2024. This dominance is mainly driven by their wide reach, flexible policy options, and strong brand recognition. Unlike public or government-backed programs, private insurers can quickly innovate and customize plans to meet different consumer needs, including accident and illness coverage, wellness add-ons, and customizable deductibles. These companies also invest heavily in digital platforms, marketing, and partnerships with veterinary clinics, pet retailers, and tech startups, boosting customer acquisition and engagement. Additionally, private insurers often provide faster claims processing and more responsive customer service, resulting in higher satisfaction and retention rates among policyholders.

By animal type, Cats are the fastest-growing segment in the pet insurance market due to increasing cat ownership, especially in urban households where limited space makes cats a more practical pet choice. Growing awareness among cat owners about the benefits of preventive healthcare and the rising costs of veterinary treatments for common chronic conditions like kidney disease and diabetes are boosting demand for insurance coverage. Additionally, insurers are expanding their product options with cat-specific plans that include wellness add-ons and lower premiums, making coverage more affordable and attractive to cat owners.

By geography, in 2024, Europe held the largest market share for pet insurance due to high pet ownership rates, a strong cultural focus on animal welfare, and widespread acceptance of pet insurance, especially in countries like Sweden, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The region benefits from a mature insurance infrastructure and supportive regulatory frameworks that promote the development and adoption of pet insurance products. Furthermore, increasing veterinary care costs and a growing tendency among Europeans to treat pets as family members have boosted demand for financial protection through insurance. The presence of established insurers, along with ongoing innovation in policy offerings and digital distribution channels, continues to bolster Europe's leadership in the global pet insurance market.

The leading players in the pet insurance industry include Trupanion (US), Nationwide (US), Pet Plan Limited (UK), Anicom Holdings, Inc. (Japan), Healthy Paws (US), Pets Best Insurance Services, LLC (US), Pumpkin Insurance Services Inc. (US), Spot Pet Insurance Services, LLC (US), Figo Pet Insurance LLC (US), Agria Pet Insurance Ltd. (Sweden), PetPartners, Inc. (US), ASPCA (US), Pet Protect Limited (UK), Embrace Pet Insurance Agency, LLC (US), and Getsafe (Germany).

Trupanion (US):

Trupanion is a leading provider of medical insurance for cats and dogs, offering comprehensive coverage options across major global markets. The company focuses on helping pet owners handle the financial burden of unexpected veterinary costs through its pet insurance plans. Trupanion's operations are divided into two main segments: the Subscription Business and the Other Business. The Subscription Business is the company's main segment, providing its primary pet health insurance products directly to consumers. This coverage includes diagnostics, surgeries, prescriptions, hospital stays, chronic diseases, hereditary conditions, and breed-specific health issues. The company's unique VetDirect Pay system allows for direct payments to veterinary clinics, reducing out-of-pocket expenses for pet owners and making the claims process more efficient. Besides insurance, Trupanion offers veterinary technology and claims management services, using digital tools to improve customer and clinic experiences. The company is expanding internationally, with operations in North America and select European countries. It develops and underwrites insurance products through a network of subsidiaries and strategic partners. Notable subsidiaries include American Pet Insurance Company (US), GPIC Insurance Company (Canada), ZPIC Insurance Company (US), Smart Paws (Germany), and PetExpert (Czech Republic).

Nationwide (US)

Nationwide is one of the most established pet insurance providers in the US, offering a wide range of health plans for dogs, cats, birds, and exotic animals. Its policies cover accidents, illnesses, chronic and hereditary conditions, cancer treatments, surgeries, diagnostics, and prescriptions, with optional wellness plans for preventive care like vaccinations and flea/tick treatments. Nationwide provides its pet insurance through direct-to-consumer channels and employer-sponsored voluntary benefits, with plans that include Major Medical, Major Medical with Wellness, and Whole Pet. Notably, it is one of the few insurers to cover exotic pets such as reptiles and birds. Supported by Nationwide Mutual's financial strength and brand reach, the company offers coverage in all 50 US states and D.C., allowing policyholders to visit any licensed vet or specialist, and providing 24/7 veterinary helpline access and wellness add-ons that add value for pet owners focused on preventive care.

